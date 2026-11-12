Marine Le Pen Rejects Multicultural Framing of French Immigration

Marine Le Pen told CBS she rejects discrimination claims over French immigration and defends mass deportations as her lead in the French presidential race grows.

In an interview with the American broadcaster CBS, French presidential candidate Marine Le Pen rejected the framing of immigration in France as a multicultural issue and defended the need for mass deportations. Speaking with journalist Trevor Phillips for the 60 Minutes news programme, the National Rally leader said that migrants who fail to adopt French culture or contribute economically should not be permitted to stay in the country.

Le Pen argued that taking in too many immigrants creates the conditions for destabilising society, and she said that this is what has happened in France. Her remarks were made to Phillips, the Guyanese-heritage British interviewer, and they came as the National Rally leader continues to lead the field of prospective candidates to replace Emmanuel Macron at the Élysée Palace.

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Le Pen Links Immigration Numbers to Unemployment Rates

Le Pen stated that the unemployment rate among foreigners in France is twice the unemployment rate among French citizens. She presented this figure as evidence that the country can no longer take in unemployed people from abroad.

Le Pen said there is another problem, which she described as a problem of numbers. Her position is that the scale of immigration itself, rather than only the conduct of individual migrants, is the core issue she wants addressed.

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Le Pen Rejects Discrimination Claims and Assimilation Debate

Le Pen rejected the suggestion that discrimination against immigrant communities explains the unemployment gap, and she told Phillips that there is no discrimination in France. She added that France is the least racist country, a claim she made without qualification during the CBS interview.

Le Pen said that anyone who immigrates to France must blend into the national community. She contrasted this with a model she described as a layered cake, in which each community lives alongside the others while keeping its own customs, and she said that this is not how the National Rally sees things.

Asked whether she would therefore enact a policy of remigration, Le Pen said that a person who declares hatred for French culture and refuses to respect French laws would be told that the door is wide open, and that the person might even be forced to leave. Phillips described this as a startling proposal and asked whether her rising popularity signalled that France was moving toward extremism.

Le Pen responded that she would not allow people to say France has become extremist. She said that French people have come to know her over time, described the present moment as the end of a world built on unrestrained globalization, and said that the great return of nations is a good thing.

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Riots Lift Le Pen Polls Ahead of French Election

Recent riots have strengthened Marine Le Pen's standing in the polls, with her lead growing over centrist rivals in the past month. According to polling reported on Monday, Édouard Philippe, the former Prime Minister and current Mayor of Le Havre, has seen his support fall to between 11 and 14 per cent in the first round.

Raphaël Glucksmann, the democratic socialist candidate, has also reportedly seen his support decline in recent weeks, falling to between 11 and 13 per cent. Jean-Luc Mélenchon, the far-left leader who has been accused of fomenting the violent scenes, is now polling between 18 and 19 per cent.

Le Pen holds a commanding lead over Mélenchon in a potential second and final round, with a projected 68 to 32 per cent. She also leads all other potential rivals in the second round, with a projected 58 per cent victory over Philippe and 60 per cent against Glucksmann.