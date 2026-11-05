Marine Le Pen Gains Youth Vote Share in French Election

National Rally leader Marine Le Pen secures 30 percent support among 18-to-24-year-old voters ahead of the French presidential election, shifting the political landscape.

Paris news magazine reports that a significant realignment is occurring in French politics as Marine Le Pen gains traction with younger demographics ahead of the presidential election next Spring. The National Rally leader currently holds 30 percent support among 18-to-24-year-old voters, marking a historic level of engagement for the right-wing party. Although Jean-Luc Mélenchon remains the preferred candidate for this demographic with 40 percent support, Le Pen's standing has improved steadily in recent years.

This polling data highlights a departure from historical trends where National Rally was often viewed as a fringe option by left-leaning French youth. The 58-year-old candidate has successfully attracted a cohort previously considered hostile to her party's ideology. The surge in support indicates that traditional political alignments are fracturing, with economic and social concerns driving young voters toward alternative options.

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Historical Growth of Young Voter Support

Marine Le Pen has demonstrated consistent growth in youth demographics across multiple electoral cycles since her initial presidential bid. In 2012, the then-National Front leader secured only 15 percent of the 18-to-24-year-old vote. By 2017, she improved her standing to 21 percent, and in 2022, she captured one in four votes from the youth bloc.

The party experienced another significant breakthrough during the 2024 legislative elections, where National Rally won 33 percent of votes from 18-to-24-year-olds. This upward trajectory suggests a deepening ideological shift among younger French citizens who are increasingly disillusioned with the status quo. The data indicates a long-term structural change in the French electoral map.

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Role of Jordan Bardella in Campaign Strategy

Political analysts suggest that the strong performance among younger voters is partly due to the campaign being led by Jordan Bardella, Le Pen's 30-year-old deputy. Bardella has cultivated a large social media following among younger voters, leveraging digital platforms to bypass traditional media filters. His presence as Le Pen's effective running mate has been a key factor in attracting this demographic.

Bardella has already been announced as Le Pen's future prime minister should she win the presidency. This strategic pairing allows the ticket to present a modernized face while retaining the established leadership of Le Pen. The combination of Bardella's digital savviness and Le Pen's political experience appears to be resonating with voters who feel disconnected from conventional politics.

Economic Concerns Drive Political Radicalism

Paul Cébille, editor-in-chief of the Hexagone observatory, notes that Marine Le Pen attracts rural or suburban youth whose geographical location severely limits their future prospects. He argues that as the countryside becomes deserted, young people in these areas feel their hopes for maintaining their lifestyle are being crushed by rising costs. The editor highlights that a tank of gas costs nearly 100 euros, a figure that exacerbates financial anxiety.

Cébille explains that young people now feel threatened, and the radicalism typical of their age pushes them towards political options offering a break with the past. Until now, driven by the hope of improving their lives, youth were more optimistic. Now, economic insecurity is driving them toward parties that promise systemic change rather than gradual reform.

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Shift Among Macron Voters to National Rally

Recent polling reveals an unprecedented shift where several of Emmanuel Macron's 2022 voters are preparing to vote for Marine Le Pen in the first round. While Macron had pitched himself as a steady hand compared to the unpredictability of a Le Pen presidency, some in the centrist camp now view Le Pen as the safer option to guard the republic against Jean-Luc Mélenchon's radical Islamo-leftist LFI party.

The LFI party has been widely accused of fomenting the recent spate of riots across the country, a factor that is influencing voter behavior. This strategic realignment suggests that centrist voters are prioritizing stability and order over ideological purity, even if it means supporting a previously antagonistic party. The animosity between the camps is being overcome by shared fears regarding left-wing extremism.

Polling Data on Centrist Voter Defection

Three separate polls over the past two weeks have shown a significant number of former Macron voters siding with Le Pen, despite longstanding animosity. According to the latest Ifop-Fiducial survey, between 16 and 19 percent of 2022 Macron supporters would vote for the National Rally leader in the first round depending on matchups. This data underscores the fragility of the centrist coalition.

Meanwhile, Toluna Harris Interactive found that Le Pen is on pace to win between 12 and 15 percent of this demographic. Ipsos BVA pegged Macronist support for Le Pen at between 11 and 14 percent. Like Macron, Le Pen has presented herself as an alternative to the left-right paradigm, drawing on France's Gaullist tradition to appeal to a broad spectrum of disaffected voters.