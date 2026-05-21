Marine Layer Covers SoCal Coasts Today, Sunny Elsewhere

The text provides weather updates and highlights various events happening during this Memorial Day weekend.

A marine layer will cover SoCal coasts today, bringing some cooling to the region. Otherwise expect mostly sunny skies and highs around the mid 80s.

At A Noise Within, the UCLA JazzReggae Festival, MAINopoly in Santa Monica and more of the best things to do this Memorial Day weekend. Tour the U.S.S. Iowa and check out the three visiting battleships at San Pedro’s Pacific Battleship Center during L.A’s annual Memorial Day weekend Fleet Week. L.A.

County beaches will see temperatures in the lower 70s today, whereas Orange County could reach up to 79 degrees along the coast. Inland and Coachella Valley, temperatures are expected to reach up to 100 degrees





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