Marine Lance Cpl Devin Hernandez Dies From Fast Rope Training Injury In Japan

Lance Cpl. Devin Hernandez, a 25-year-old combat engineer, has died from injuries sustained during a fast-rope training exercise at Camp Schwab, Okinawa. The 3rd Marine Division confirms the fatality.

Lance Cpl. Devin J. Hernandez, a 25-year-old United States Marine combat engineer, has died from injuries sustained during a training accident in Japan. The 3rd Marine Division confirmed on Thursday that the fatal incident occurred while Hernandez was participating in a fast-rope exercise at Camp Schwab in Okinawa on Tuesday.

Training Accident Details

Marine Corps officials provided limited immediate details regarding the specific nature of the injuries Hernandez suffered or the exact time the accident took place. The division did not disclose where Hernandez was transported for medical treatment following the incident. Fast-ropping involves sliding down a rope without a harness, often from a hovering helicopter, and is considered an advanced tactical skill taught to Marines after they have mastered basic rappelling techniques.

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Unit Deployment And Background

Hernandez was a native of Maryland and a combat engineer attached to 2nd Battalion, 6th Marine Regiment, which is based out of Camp Lejeune in North Carolina. He was deployed to Japan with the 4th Marine Regiment and the 3rd Marine Division as part of the standard Unit Deployment Program. His military decorations, as cited by the division, include the Navy Arctic Service Ribbon.

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Command Response And Investigation

Maj. Gen. Kyle Ellison, the commanding general of the 3rd Marine Division, issued a statement mourning the loss of the Marine. He extended deepest condolences to Hernandez family, friends, and fellow service members while emphasizing that the division is fully investigating the circumstances of this tragic incident to support the bereaved.

Operational Context In Okinawa

Approximately 55,000 active-duty US troops are stationed in Japan at any given time, with the majority located on Okinawa. This island, the largest in the Ryukyu chain off Japan southern coast, remained under American control for nearly three decades after World War II until 1972. More than 18,000 Marines, sailors, and their families call Okinawa home, making it a central hub for US military operations in the region.