Memorial University professor Annie Mercier guided Netflix series Below, advising on the fictional creature Mudder and ensuring scientific accuracy in deep sea portrayals.

Annie Mercier, a professor in the Department of Ocean Sciences at Memorial University in Newfoundland and Labrador, served as the science adviser for the Netflix series Below during its production in 2025. She assisted the production team in portraying the scientific research surrounding Mudder, an ancient squid-like creature that threatens a coastal community in the series.

Scientific Advisory Role During Production

Mercier joined the project just before Netflix began filming the show, responding to a call from director Jesse Mckeown for a local scientific expert. Her extensive background in marine biology and previous experience consulting for documentaries made her an ideal candidate to bridge the gap between scientific fact and fictional narrative for general audiences.

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Reviewing Scripts for Oceanographic Accuracy

She received scripts sequentially starting with the first episode and provided written feedback on scientific elements, character behavior, and environmental details. Mercier pointed out discrepancies in marine animal migration timings and other realistic aspects, ensuring the show maintained a credible foundation despite its supernatural plot involving hallucinations.

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On-Set Collaboration with Cast and Crew

Mercier visited the Ocean Sciences Centre in Newfoundland to meet Mackenzie Davis, who portrays Dr. Fonda Howander, and observed filming operations. She used her lab as a location to help guide the character's scientific approach and provided insights into how marine organisms respond to stressors like climate change.

Balancing Creativity with Deep Sea Reality

She expressed initial concerns about unrealistic depictions of giant squids jumping onto boats but noted the production aimed for close adherence to reality. Mercier focused on validating the scientific endeavour to unravel the mystery of Mudder while allowing creative liberties necessary for a compelling fictional story.