Marina Litvinenko's Second Loss: Widow Ex-Husband Alexei Dies of Cancer

Marina Litvinenko, widow of murdered spy Alexander Litvinenko, reveals the tragic death of her partner Alexei from terminal cancer, just two years after her own mother passed away.

Marina Litvinenko, the widow of former Russian spy Alexander Litvinenko, has revealed the devastating personal tragedy of losing her second partner, Alexei, to terminal cancer just two years after the death of her own mother. The molecular chemist, whom Marina met in Germany through mutual friends in 2010, died in August 2018 at the age of 66 after a rapid decline in health that left his family fearing political retribution. His passing occurred merely 16 days after Marina's mother, Zinaida, who was 81 years old at the time of her death from the same disease.

Marina, now 64, described the suddenness of Alexei's deterioration as a second blow, noting that her son Anatoly viewed the loss as another traumatic event following the murder of his father in 2006. Anatoly, now a young man, had encouraged his widowed mother to find happiness and seek a new relationship to stop her from fussing over him too much. He had identified Alexei, a kind and charismatic man, as a worthy partner for his mother, unaware that the relationship would be cut short by illness rather than external threats.

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The Timeline of Personal Tragedy

The chronology of Marina Litvinenko's personal losses highlights a period of intense grief and resilience. After Alexander Litvinenko was poisoned with polonium-210 in November 2006, Marina focused on justice rather than romance. She met Alexei in 2010, eight years after her husband's death, and they built a life together despite her initial reluctance to date. The couple remained together for approximately eight years before Alexei was diagnosed with cancer after ignoring a persistent cough for months.

The illness progressed with terrifying speed, collapsing his health within two months of diagnosis. Marina recalled the shock of this rapid decline, which mirrored the suddenness of her first husband's death. The proximity of Alexei's death to her mother's passing created a compounded sense of loss that was difficult to process, leaving Marina and Anatoly to navigate their grief in the shadow of their earlier trauma.

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The Murder of Alexander Litvinenko

Marina's life was forever altered by the assassination of her first husband, Alexander Litvinenko, on November 1, 2006. The former lieutenant-colonel in the Russian secret service was poisoned by a lethal dose of radioactive polonium-210, administered in a cup of tea at a Mayfair hotel bar in London. The two suspected killers, Andrei Lugovoy and Dmitri Kovtun, were former KGB colleagues of Alexander. He vomited heavily and suffered severe burns to his throat and oesophagus, ingesting one million times the lethal dose of the toxic substance.

Alexander, who had fled Russia and become a British citizen weeks before the attack, died in agony 22 days later in the hospital. A haunting photograph of him in his hospital bed, hairless and covered by wires, was released by Marina and sent shockwaves around the world. The public inquiry, chaired by Sir Robert Owen, concluded that the suspected killers were probably acting on the orders of President Vladimir Putin, Alexander's former ultimate boss.

Marina's Campaign for Justice

Following the assassination, Marina Litvinenko led a tireless campaign for justice, challenging the UK government's initial reluctance to pursue aggressive diplomatic consequences. She fought against officials who were more concerned about damaging UK-Russian relations than solving the brutal murder on the streets of London. Her determination kept the case in the public eye, highlighting the dangers faced by defectors and critics of the Kremlin.

While Andrei Lugovoy remains at large and has never faced trial, Dmitri Kovtun died of Covid-19 in 2022. The unresolved nature of the case continues to weigh on Marina's mind, but her focus also turned to rebuilding her personal life. She found solace in the support of friends and the unexpected connection she formed with Alexei, who brought romance and gallantry into her life during a dark period.

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A Love Born from Shared Understanding

Marina described Alexei as a rebellious spirit who did not take instructions from anyone, yet he was deeply romantic and understanding of her complex life. He won her son Anatoly's trust by selflessly helping him after an incident at school where Anatoly was hit by a stick and became partially sighted. Alexei would arrive at the airport with huge bunches of sunflowers and hold an umbrella over Marina in rainstorms, proving his devotion.

Within days of their connection deepening, Alexei proposed to Marina, stating, 'I need you. Without you, I'm lost. You're the most extraordinary woman I've ever met.' Marina accepted, believing that her first husband, Sasha, would have wanted them to be happy. The tragedy of Alexei's death so soon after their union underscores the fragility of life and the enduring resilience of those who seek joy amidst profound personal loss.