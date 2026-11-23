A person died early Sunday morning in a multi-vehicle collision on Highway 37, minutes after the Marin County Sheriff's Office had terminated a pursuit of their vehicle, according to officials.

A person died early Sunday morning in a multi-vehicle collision on Highway 37, minutes after the Marin County Sheriff's Office had terminated a pursuit of their vehicle, according to officials.

The sheriff's office said a deputy saw a vehicle driving recklessly at high speeds in Novato just after 1:30 a.m., with a pursuit beginning after the vehicle fled from an attempted traffic stop at Atherton and Armstrong avenues. The vehicle proceeded to flee at high speed through city streets, running stop signs and crossing traffic divider lines before going westbound on Highway 37, officials said.

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Deputies terminated the pursuit when the driver crossed over into eastbound lanes, driving against oncoming traffic, according to the sheriff's office. Minutes after the pursuit was terminated, deputy vehicles were traveling westbound on Highway 37 when they discovered that the fleeing vehicle had collided with another vehicle, which had been driving in the correct direction going eastbound, the sheriff's office said. The driver of the vehicle involved in the pursuit was killed in the collision with the other vehicle.

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A passenger from the fleeing vehicle and the driver of the other vehicle in the collision are both expected to survive, officials said. The sheriff's office also noted that deputies had found there were multiple locations where the fleeing vehicle could have safely exited Highway 37 prior to the crash. CHP will conduct an investigation into the incident, while the Sonoma County Sheriff's Office will conduct a coroner's investigation.