Marin County’s flood preparations shielded the community from last weekend’s high king tides, and officials are building on that success in preparation for December weather.

Mairn County officials said preparations for King Tides the week of Thanksgiving paid off, with the county facing minimal issues despite record-high waters. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration predicts December's tides could be as high as 8.4 feet.

Marin County’s flood preparations shielded the community from last weekend’s high king tides, and officials are building on that success in preparation for December weather. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s preliminary tidal readings show tides reached approximately 8.2 feet at the San Francisco gauge, including a reported record-setting November tide of 8.23 feet on Tuesday.

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"This week’s response demonstrates what we can accomplish when we prepare early and work together," County Executive Derek Johnson said in a press release. " . . .