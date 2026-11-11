Marin County activists rally for legally binding ICE-free ordinance

Demonstrators delivered 10,000 signatures to the Board of Supervisors, arguing current administrative policies do not go far enough to protect undocumented residents.

Demonstrators delivered 10,000 signatures to the Board of Supervisors, arguing current administrative policies do not go far enough to protect undocumented residents. Pro-immigration activists rallied outside the Marin County Board of Supervisors chambers on Tuesday to demand that the board adopt a legally binding ICE-free ordinance.

Demonstrators gathered outside the Marin County Civic Center, arguing that the undocumented community is living in fear and that a legally binding law would change the situation. While Marin County currently has an internal administrative policy that prohibits county employees from voluntarily using public funds, staff, or equipment to assist with federal civil immigration enforcement, activists say it is not enough because it lacks legal force.

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The existing policy also bars U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement from using county-owned property for staging, processing, or operational bases, and mandates that employees report immigration enforcement activity on county property within 24 hours.

"The ordinance would ban ICE from using resources, property, data, or personnel when conducting operations," said Curt Ries of DSA Marin. Activists said they collected 10,000 signatures from residents urging supervisors to approve the ordinance, eventually moving their demonstration inside the chambers.

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"People are living in fear, that if you see around here Latinos are not present, that there’s fear in the streets because of ICE," said Vanessa Mejia, an activist with the movement. Speakers emphasized the urgency of the measure, noting that community lives are being disrupted and families torn apart. They pointed to an incident last October when 18 undocumented immigrants were detained by ICE in Marin County.

The Board of Supervisors did not add the item to the agenda and was not available for an interview. County officials also did not immediately respond to a request for comment.