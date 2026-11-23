A circa-1954 handwritten stuffing recipe by Marilyn Monroe sold for $16,000 at Julien's Auctions in June 2026, offering a rare glimpse into her private life and possible connection to Joe DiMaggio.

A handwritten Thanksgiving stuffing recipe attributed to Marilyn Monroe sold for $16,000 at a June 2026 auction, fetching more than five times its pre-sale estimate. The circa-1954 recipe was written in pencil on both sides of City Title Insurance Company stationery and came from the estate of her acting coach, Lee Strasberg. It offers a rare and intimate look at the Hollywood star's private life, revealing a domestic side far removed from her glamorous on-screen persona. The 18-ingredient dish includes sourdough, ground beef, poultry livers or hearts, hard-boiled eggs, raisins, Parmesan, and nuts. This sale highlights the enduring fascination with Monroe's personal history and her lesser-known interests in cooking and everyday pleasures.

Scott Fortner, a lifelong Monroe scholar and collector frequently consulted on authenticating her personal effects, emphasized the recipe's significance. He noted that such simple artifacts help humanize the star, reminding us of her shared ordinary pleasures with everyday people. Fortner stated that the recipe provides a wonderful glimpse into another side of Marilyn beyond the movie star image. He highlighted her genuine interest in cooking and domestic life, particularly during her later marriage to playwright Arthur Miller. The couple shared a farm in Connecticut, where she reportedly enjoyed cooking and entertaining guests.

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The recipe's origin remains a subject of speculation, with the San Francisco address on the stationery fueling links to baseball legend Joe DiMaggio. Monroe lived in San Francisco with DiMaggio after their January 1954 marriage, and she included a note instructing cooks not to use garlic. DiMaggio reportedly disliked garlic, which has led many to believe she made this dish for him. However, Fortner pointed out that there is no documented evidence confirming this connection. He suggested that while the stationery makes it reasonable to think she wrote the recipe during her relationship with DiMaggio, the timing is unclear.

Fortner explained that the couple separated in October 1954, meaning if Monroe wrote the recipe later that year, they would have been apart by Thanksgiving. He cautioned that the San Francisco business stationery does not necessarily mean the recipe was written while she was in the city or during her relationship with DiMaggio. Without knowing exactly when she wrote it, experts can only speculate about its connection to the former Yankees star. The sourdough ingredient could reflect San Francisco food culture, but it is also a common stuffing component used in many households.

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The recipe yields nearly 20 cups and follows Monroe's handwritten instructions to use sourdough soaked in cold water instead of broth. She noted that the stuffing works well for chicken, turkey, or even pheasant. For modern home cooks, The New York Times published a version that could feed a large crowd. This adaptation includes 1 ¼ cups of chopped walnuts, pine nuts, or roasted chestnuts, along with 1 tablespoon of black pepper. It serves as a tribute to the star's unique culinary preferences and the era's cooking styles.

The preparation instructions begin by tearing the bread into pieces and soaking it in cold water for 15 minutes. After draining and squeezing out excess water, the bread is shredded into smaller pieces. The process involves boiling poultry livers or hearts in salted water for 8 minutes before chopping them finely. Ground beef is then cooked in a skillet over medium-high heat until browned and broken into small pieces. All ingredients, including celery, onion, parsley, eggs, raisins, cheese, and nuts, are combined in a large bowl.

The final step involves mixing rosemary, oregano, thyme, bay leaves, poultry seasoning, salt, and pepper into the stuffing mixture. To serve as dressing, the mixture is divided among shallow baking dishes, using about 2 quarts per 9-inch-square dish. The dish is baked at 350 degrees Fahrenheit for about an hour until browned. Cooks should ensure a food thermometer inserted in the center registers 165 degrees Fahrenheit. This detailed recipe preserves a piece of Hollywood history for future generations to enjoy.

The auction result underscores the market value of Monroe's memorabilia and the public's desire to connect with her humanity. The sale at Julien's Auctions demonstrates that items from her personal life continue to captivate collectors and historians alike. The recipe stands as a testament to her appreciation for traditional cooking and family gatherings. It bridges the gap between the iconic sex symbol and a woman who enjoyed the simple act of preparing a meal. This discovery adds depth to our understanding of her life outside the movie studio.

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Observers note that the recipe reflects the culinary trends of the 1950s, where elaborate ingredients were common in high-end Thanksgiving dinners. The use of poultry livers and sourdough was not unusual for the period but is less common in modern American kitchens. This makes the recipe a fascinating artifact of mid-century American cuisine. It also highlights the resourcefulness of the era, where home cooks often created complex dishes from scratch. The recipe's survival and subsequent sale ensure that Monroe's culinary legacy endures.

Fortner concluded that the relic reminds us that Monroe valued her personal relationships and everyday experiences. It serves as a poignant reminder of her life beyond the silver screen. The recipe's details, from the garlic-free instruction to the specific ingredient list, offer clues to her personal preferences. These small details humanize a figure often mythologized by popular culture. The auction provides a tangible link to her world, allowing us to step into her kitchen and imagine her cooking. This connection fosters a deeper appreciation for her as a multifaceted individual with ordinary desires and talents.

The sale also raises questions about the preservation of celebrity memorabilia and its impact on historical understanding. As items like this recipe continue to circulate, they shape our perception of historical figures. They provide context to their public images and reveal the human behind the fame. For Monroe, this recipe is a rare window into her private routines and tastes. It challenges the superficial narrative of her life by showing her engagement in domestic activities. This aspect of her personality resonates with audiences who value authenticity and relatability.

Ultimately, the $16,000 sale is more than a financial transaction; it is a cultural moment that celebrates Marilyn Monroe's complexity. It invites us to look beyond the glamour and see the woman who enjoyed cooking, loved, and lived in the real world. The recipe stands as a symbol of her enduring legacy and the timeless appeal of her story. It ensures that her memory is preserved not just as a star, but as a person with passions and pleasures. This dual identity continues to captivate the public, making her one of the most studied and admired figures of the twentieth century. The recipe, therefore, is not just food; it is history, art, and humanity combined.