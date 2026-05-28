Marilyn Monroe left behind a now-100-year-old mystery we're still trying to unravel

Art and artist, creation and creator, Marilyn Monroe left behind a now-century-old mystery we're still trying to unravel.

The Academy Museum’s “Marilyn Monroe: Hollywood Icon” is one of many exhibitions and events timed to celebrate the 100th anniversary of Monroe’s birth. There she stands, in that iconic hot pink gown, arms thrown open wide as if to both offer herself to the world and embrace what the world offers — love, applause, admiration and diamonds, which are, as she sang from the body-hugging confines of that pink silk in “Gentlemen Prefer Blondes,” a girl’s best friend.and now a part of the new “Marilyn Monroe: Hollywood Icon” installation at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures.

Opening Sunday, it is just one of many exhibitions and events timed to celebrate the 100th anniversary of Monroe’s birth.in the Hollywood firmament. Her career only lasted 17 years, but during that time she dazzled so brightly that her image, and all that has been projected onto it, remains burned into our collective line of vision, an unfading afterimage of a bursting star.

— at 36 by way of overdose — did much to cement her legacy, generating international headlines and then a multitude ofTragedy and mystery are powerful binding agents, but they do not quite explain the tower of books that have been, and continue to be, written about her occupy a big portion, in part, Serrano says, because Monroe was so often involved in their design.

“She was so smart, looking at these costumes,” Serrano says. “She was obviously Fox’s star for Cinemascope — she’s how they marketed the new technology and she didn’t like how certain silhouettes looked so she would not wear A-lines in Cinemascope because she thought the effect was unflattering. She really paid attention to how things worked and then knew how to control and edit and manage. ”The pink gown from “Gentlemen Prefer Blondes” has its own story.

Monroe’s character was originally to appear in bejeweled hot pants , but when the Golden Dream “scandal” broke, Zanuck demanded that she wear something less revealing. Many personal items are on display as well, including the shoes she wore to her wedding to Joe DiMaggio, a rare apology from gossip columnist Hedda Hopper, marked-up scripts and parts of her makeup regimen .

The love-hate relationship she had with the press is well represented by newspaper clippings and newsreels. A whole room is devoted to scenes from her more famous films and an entire long wall to countless photographs.

“She understood the camera better than anyone,” Serrano says, echoing observations made by photographers and actors who worked with her, including Laurence Olivier, who famously did not get along with Monroe during the filming of “The Prince and the Showgirl. ” Her reputation as being difficult on certain sets is also documented in a rather infuriating series of telegrams between director Billy Wilder complaining to her then-husband, playwright Arthur Miller, and Miller responding in defense of his wife.

It is a well-crafted glimpse at Monroe as a totality, including pieces from her Brentwood home and some of her own clothing, which Serrano says was far simpler than the gowns and suits she was photographed in.

“Her persona was carefully constructed. She knew how to give just enough, to create the illusion of something. ” A whole room is devoted to scenes from her more famous films and an entire long wall to countless photographs. And maybe that is the reason why Monroe continues to fascinate.

Yes, she owned her beauty and sexuality with a boldness that stands out even now. Her relationship with the camera remains unparalleled — when she is in frame, it is almost impossible to look away. Her hip-swaying walk remains iconic and also, perhaps, revealing. It was achieved by putting one foot directly in front of the other, much like a tight-rope walker.

Which in many ways Monroe was, treading the line, invisible to the rest of us, between innocence and worldliness, between vulnerability and power. The tension between the human need for both love and self-determination powers both art and madness, but never was it so tangibly brought to life than by Marilyn Monroe. Art and artist, creation and creator, she left behind a now-century-old mystery we’re still trying to unravel.

There are so many reasons to pop out with your kin this month. Let these art and fashion drops be your guideMary McNamara is a culture columnist and critic for the Los Angeles Times. Previously she was assistant managing editor for arts and entertainment following a 12-year stint as television critic and senior culture editor. A Pulitzer Prize winner in 2015 and finalist for criticism in 2013 and 2014, she has won various awards for criticism and feature writing.

She is the author of the Hollywood mysteries “Oscar Season” and “The Starlet. ” She lives in La Crescenta with her husband and two dogs. Follow along as L.A. Phil’s new music director arrives in L.A.

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