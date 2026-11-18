Will Dallasites finally be able to carry a small amount of marijuana without fear of legal repercussions, as was approved by voters?

Will Dallasites finally be able to carry a small amount of marijuana without fear of legal repercussions, as was approved by voters? From the stories making headlines to the restaurants, music and culture that make Dallas one of a kind, Dallas Observer is there.

Help us raise $25,000 by December 31 to keep independent local journalism going strong in 2027. Proposition R enjoyed only a short heyday, with a majority of the City Council approving its implementation and then interim Dallas Police Chief Michael Igo cementing the departmental shift in a memo shortly thereafter.

Also read Virginia state Sen. Louise Lucas pleads not guilty in federal marijuana conspiracy case

However, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxtonchallenging the measure less than a week after the department officially updated its policies in 2024, following a pattern of challenging Texas municipalities that seek more control over local drug policy.in Austin, San Marcos, Killeen, Denton and Elgin after voters approved decriminalization propositions in 2022. Courts have blocked the measures in Austin and San Marcos, ruling that cities cannot preempt state law, while Denton and Elgin voluntarily voided theirs to avoid further legal challenges.

The city of Dallas reached a settlement with the state in July 2025, submitting a joint petitiontemporary injunction blocking implementation of Proposition R. Less than a year after 67% of voters approved it, the Dallas Freedom Act burned out. When reached for comment, representatives from the city of Dallas and the DPD declined to answer questions, citing their practice of not commenting on ongoing litigation.

Pro-THC Texas candidates rode the ‘blue tsunami’ but legalization is still an uphill battleHow is the Texas THC ban affecting users? Results are mixed, Dallas doctor says This November, the city’s voters and Texans across the state made their voices heard on some other issues. Paxton is out of a job after a decisive Senate race loss to Democrat James Talarico.

Dan Patrick, who once told Texans to “vote me out” if they disagreed with his hardline stance on THC, became the first 21st century Republican lieutenant governor to lose his seat with a defeat by Vikki Goodwin. Gina Hinojosa will become the state’s first Democratic governor since 1994. Up and down the ticket,Nathan Johnson, a Dallas-area Democrat currently serving as a state senator, will replace Paxton as attorney general after beating Republican Mayes Middleton.

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Many have speculated that his victory couldenforcement approach. The 15th Court of Appeals, which ruled against Austin and San Marcos, will also be controlled exclusively by Democratic judges after they won all three seats in the midterm election. But many of the same state statutes are still in place, setting legal boundaries for even the most left-leaning judges.

And despite Democrats winning four seats, Republicans still control the Texas Supreme Court, which can overrule lower appellate courts and serves as the final decision-maker for most constitutional questions in the state. Will Dallasites be able to carry a small amount of marijuana without fear of legal repercussions? It’s about asJohnson filed several bills to roll back some of the harshest, most prohibitive measures from his time as a state senator.

During the 2025 special session, he sought to create a less restrictive regulatory framework for the state’s, which has faced successive crackdowns under Republican leaders. The bill was filed with companion legislation that would have decriminalized low-level marijuana possession, a measure that Johnson wrote in a release would divert “law enforcement resources to serious public safety threats.

” “Marijuana possession still accounts for over 30% of drug-related arrests, diverts law enforcement resources away from violent crime, damages families and communities, and imposes tremendous and unnecessary costs on taxpayers,” Johnson said in the release. While both bills were shot down as the Republican majority favored a broader, more restrictive approach, they offer insight into what Johnson could do as the state’s top law enforcement official.

Katharine Neill Harris, a drug policy fellow at Rice University, noted that the Austin and San Marcos cases remain ongoing and that Johnson could drop suits on decriminalization or refuse to pursue further state challenges to cases filed by the hemp industry.

“The prosecutor in is the attorney general’s office,” Harris said. “Nathan Johnson could choose to stop pursuing them. In which case, you know, in theory, the cities could then implement the ordinances as voters approve. ”But Harris added that the approach is not “foolproof” and could be the target of litigation filed by other law enforcement officials, suits that could reach the still-Republican-controlled State Supreme Court.

After Killeen voters passed a decriminalization proposition in 2022, countyIn Dallas, the proposition approved by voters stated that if decriminalization is blocked by state courts, enforcement of marijuana charges would become DPD’s lowest priority. This November, Houston votersdeprioritizing marijuana enforcement, a measure that was seemingly crafted to avoid the decriminalization language that opened other municipalities like Dallas up to legal battles.

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“It’s not an official ‘You cannot enforce this,’ but it is a thing where it says that marijuana enforcement should be the lowest priority for police, and that kind of provision is, in my understanding, still legal in the state,” Harris said. While Houston may not face fear of retribution for its latest move with Johnson in office, Dallas’ deprioritization provision is still blocked under the 2025 settlement agreement with Paxton’s office.

The injunctionof Proposition R, according to prior reporting by the Dallas Morning News, including the section making marijuana enforcement a low priority for police. Dallas officials may be able to challenge the injunction, and again, Johnson has broad discretion over which cases his office will fight.

Meanwhile, the long-term outlook for decriminalization cases remains muddied. All roads lead back to the Supreme Court, which Republicans control 5-4, and conservative local officials can still file cases, even if Johnson won’t.lawmakers have already filed bills that would expand the state’s medical marijuana program, decrease penalties for THC concentrates and even legalize a commercial marijuana industry. Harris said that the Texas Legislature offers the best chance for comprehensive marijuana reform in the immediate term.

She also said decriminalization measures “aren’t as sexy” as outright legalization, but can play an important role in reducing the impact of low-level offenders on the justice system.

“It’s a quieter policy, but it is a really important one because it addresses and removes those legal system harms that are associated with use,” Harris said. “There have been studies looking, for example, at marijuana arrests and looking at states that decriminalize versus those that legalize. And what we’ve seen is that, for adults, arrests go down for both kinds of policy changes, but for youth, we see a more significant decline in arrests with just decriminalization.

” While arrests for low-level marijuana possession in Dallas County fell sharply after the passage of Prop R, 80% of the 357 people arrested for possession between June 2024 and June 2025 were Black, according toof arrests for less than four ounces of marijuana, despite making up less than a quarter of the county population. Harris said that if legalization fails to gain bipartisan support, decriminalization could be a compromise measure that still gives Democrats a win and reduces the damaging effects of enforcement targeting small amounts of marijuana.

“It would be good to have that more modest decriminalization in place, so that we’re not still subjecting Texans to these legal system risks when we know that marijuana use is so prevalent, and then also that sort of removes the issues regarding these local ordinances,” Harris said. From breaking news and investigative reporting to the restaurants, music and culture that make Dallas unique, we’re there. This article is free to read, but isn’t free to produce.

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