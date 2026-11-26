I'm A Celebrity contestant Mariella Frostrup faced fresh misery as viewers voted her for a solo Bushtucker Trial, the Park of Peril. This comes after a controversial apology to AJ Odudu sparked widespread criticism and complaints to Ofcom regarding racial insensitivity.

The contestants on the reality television program I'm A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here continued to face significant emotional turmoil as Mariella Frostrup encountered fresh difficulties on Wednesday night.

Viewers voted for the journalist to participate in another Bushtucker Trial despite her having been granted a day off from the physical challenges earlier in the week. Mariella was visibly overwhelmed by the news and broke down in tears upon learning that she would have to undertake the solo challenge known as the Park of Peril. Her emotional distress was evident, and she was consoled by her campmate, actress Joanna Page, who offered words of support during this difficult moment.

Also read ITV Warns Mariella Frostrup Over Offensive Remarks to AJ Odudu

Mariella Faces Park of Peril After Setbacks

The upcoming episode will feature Mariella attempting to complete this daunting task, which comes shortly after she failed an all-or-nothing challenge earlier in the week, a failure that resulted in the camp winning zero stars. This series of setbacks highlights the increasing pressure being placed on the celebrity participants as the competition intensifies. The decision to send Mariella to the trials is intertwined with a controversial exchange she had with fellow campmate AJ Odudu regarding race and social perception.

Mariella has faced substantial backlash from the viewing public after being accused of exacerbating the show's ongoing racial tensions. The conflict stemmed from an argument over cooking duties where Mariella had previously described AJ as aggressive and dramatic, leaving AJ in tears. Following an investigation by Ofcom, which received 887 complaints regarding the dispute, Mariella attempted to address the situation during Tuesday night's episode.

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Mariella Explains Racial Tensions With AJ Odudu

She initiated a conversation with AJ, expressing regret for her previous comments but stating that she was triggered by being called posh. AJ explained that navigating social dynamics is difficult for her as a Black woman, noting that her emotions and intent are often misconstrued. Mariella attempted to relate by sharing her own experience of being called aggressive, describing it as a common issue for women, which led to further tension.

Despite the attempt at reconciliation, the conversation ended with Mariella telling AJ that she does not take an apology well, a remark that was widely criticized by viewers. Many online commentators argued that Mariella failed to recognize the historical and racial weight of the word aggressive when directed at Black women, accusing her of playing dumb to avoid accountability. Critics on social media platforms expressed that equating Mariella's experiences with the systemic issues AJ faces was a form of gaslighting.

Viewers Criticize Mariella After Heated Conversation

While some viewers found the dialogue to be an important and humanizing moment, others felt that Mariella shifted the focus from her behavior to AJ's response. The Daily Mail has reported that producers intervened to speak with both parties, yet observers noted that Mariella seemed to still not fully grasp the severity of the impact her words had.

The combination of her failed challenge and the contentious social interaction has left her in a precarious position within the camp as she prepares to face the Park of Peril trial alone.