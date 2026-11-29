I'm A Celeb contestant Mariella Frostrup wins 10 meals for camp via a Bushtucker Trial, despite viewer backlash over her frequent appearances in jungle challenges.

Journalist Mariella Frostrup has successfully secured ten meals for her fellow campers during the latest episode of the television series I'm A Celeb. The sixty-four-year-old broadcaster participated in a special Bushtucker Trial that transformed the classic game show format Deal Or No Deal into a jungle survival challenge. The episode aired on Sunday night, featuring a guest appearance from the original game show host Stephen Mulhern, who helped facilitate the competition.

The Mechanism of the Meal Trial

The core of the challenge required Frostrup to navigate a version of the popular quiz show where monetary values were replaced by stars. Each box presented to the contestant contained a different number of stars, which directly translated to the quantity of meals won for the entire camp. The ultimate goal was to negotiate with the virtual banker to leave a box with the highest possible star count for the final reveal.

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Stephen Mulhern joined the proceedings to add authenticity to the game show mimicry. He guided Frostrup through the rounds, offering advice and commentary as she made her choices. The stakes were high, as the final number determined the food supply for the camp residents. This mechanic added a layer of strategic tension to the physical challenges that are typical of the program.

Frostrup's Victory and Previous Controversy

Frostrup entered the trial with a significant disadvantage, admitting that she had never watched the original television program before attempting the challenge. Despite her lack of familiarity with the game strategy, she managed to stick to her decisions during the negotiation phase. The box that AJ Odudu had initially selected contained the twenty-star jackpot, but the process involved complex trade-offs.

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After numerous negotiations with the banker, Frostrup's final box was revealed to contain ten stars. This result secured ten meals for the camp, a successful outcome for the contestant. The victory came shortly after a period of intense scrutiny regarding her interactions with fellow contestant AJ Odudu. Earlier disputes over cooking duties had led to Frostrup describing Odudu as aggressive and dramatic, a comment that sparked widespread debate among viewers.

Viewer Backlash and Voting Controversy

Despite her success in the trial, Frostrup has faced significant criticism from the viewing public. On Friday night, viewers voted for her to undertake another Bushtucker Trial, a decision that was met with anger online. Many fans expressed frustration that the sixty-four-year-old was repeatedly targeted for challenges, with some commenting that the results were becoming boring. The controversy intensified after a disagreement involving contestant Claire Sweeney, where Frostrup criticized the cooking.

Social media platforms saw a surge in complaints regarding the voting patterns. Users took to X, previously known as Twitter, to voice their displeasure. Comments included requests for producers to stop voting for Frostrup and to allow other celebrities to participate in the trials. The sentiment suggested that the repeated focus on one contestant was diminishing the entertainment value of the show for a significant portion of the audience.

Impact on Camp Dynamics and Next Steps

The trial results have immediate practical implications for the camp's morale and nutrition. The ten meals secured by Frostrup will help sustain the group during the upcoming days of the competition. However, the social friction caused by the voting patterns remains a central theme of the current broadcast cycle. Producers must balance the challenge demands with viewer satisfaction to maintain high engagement levels.

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Frostrup expressed shock at being selected for yet another trial, stating that she did not know how to react. The new rule requiring a break before certain challenges did not protect her from the public vote. As the series progresses, the focus may need to shift to other contestants to alleviate the pressure on Frostrup and address the concerns raised by the fanbase. The outcome of future trials will determine the food supplies and team dynamics in the jungle setting.