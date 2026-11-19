Mariella Frostrup admits her children feared she would clash with campmates before entering the jungle. Tensions erupted with Joanna Page over cooking duties, validating their concerns about her direct nature.

Mariella Frostrup confirmed that her children expressed significant anxiety about her ability to remain diplomatic before she entered the jungle for the current season of I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here! The broadcaster, aged 64, revealed that her offspring were deeply concerned she would struggle to suppress her opinions during the high-pressure reality television experience.

Family Fears Before Jungle Entry

Frostrup disclosed that avoiding confrontation was a primary worry for her family prior to her departure. She noted that her children actively urged her to let minor grievances pass without comment, fearing her natural tendency to engage in debate would lead to unpleasant rows. She responded to their advice by acknowledging that passive agreement is not one of her inherent strengths, joking that she would do her best to comply with their wishes.

Also read Joanna Page Leaves I'm A Celeb Camp Amid Cooking Clash with Mariella Frostrup

Conflict With Joanna Page Over Duties

Those familial warnings appeared increasingly prescient following events in Wednesday night's episode, where friction escalated between Frostrup and actress Joanna Page. The tension centered on the division of labor regarding camp cooking responsibilities, a common source of stress in the jungle environment. Page, aged 49, was observed becoming visibly overwhelmed by the dynamic, eventually removing herself from the group to regain her composure.

During the incident, Page explicitly stated that the situation was affecting her mental state, confessing that she could no longer tolerate hearing Frostrup's voice at that moment. She later elaborated in the Bush Telegraph that certain voices in the camp were causing her significant stress. This reaction led her to seek out Kaiser Chiefs frontman Ricky Wilson for support, highlighting the intense emotional toll of the early days in the jungle.

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Direct Questions Upset Jack Skipper

The friction extended to comedian Jack Skipper, aged 38, after Frostrup asked probing questions about his mental health and social habits. The conversation began when Page inquired about his funniest joke, but Frostrup steered the discussion toward the stereotype of sad comedians. She questioned whether Skipper used humor as a defensive mechanism and suggested he possessed a protective shell against emotional intimacy.

Skipper defended his use of laughter as a coping strategy for anxiety, explaining that humor helps him process difficult emotions. He described his method of isolating himself to cry before rejoining his friends, a private struggle he does not wish to burden his loved ones with. Frostrup challenged this approach, suggesting that his closest friends would be saddened by his solitary emotional releases, a comment that clearly unsettled the comedian.

Ricky Wilson Comforts Distressed Page

Page broke down in tears during a hug with Ricky Wilson, aged 48, who offered her a reassuring presence. She attributed her emotional volatility to the start of her menstrual cycle, a biological factor that can exacerbate stress in the demanding jungle setting. Wilson provided comfort, telling her that he would always stand by her and support her through the difficult periods of the competition.

Wilson's intervention highlighted the supportive bonds forming among the campmates amidst the interpersonal conflicts. His reassurance helped stabilize Page during a moment of high distress, demonstrating how camaraderie can provide resilience against the psychological pressures of the show.

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Tensions Include Rooney Glasses Remark

The episode also featured a separate minor conflict involving presenter Ant McPartlin and footballer Wayne Rooney. McPartlin appeared visibly unimpressed after Frostrup made a cheeky comment regarding Rooney's eyewear. The remark followed Rooney's confession that he owned a pair of glasses but felt too embarrassed to wear them in public due to self-consciousness.

This incident, while less severe than the conflicts with Page and Skipper, added to the cumulative tension in the camp. It illustrated how even lighthearted comments can be perceived as provocative in an environment where boundaries are constantly tested. The various clashes underscore the difficulty of maintaining harmony when diverse personalities are forced into close proximity under extreme conditions.