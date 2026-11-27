Mariella Frostrup tackles a crocodile Bushtucker Trial on I'm A Celebrity following complaints about her behavior toward AJ Odudu. Coleen Rooney visits.

Mariella Frostrup faces another challenging Bushtucker Trial during the Friday episode of I'm A Celebrity, continuing a period marked by significant on-screen conflict. The sixty-four-year-old broadcaster was observed crying upon learning of the new task, which follows intense scrutiny regarding her interactions with fellow camper AJ Odudu. The controversy stems from a heated exchange in which Frostrup described Odudu as aggressive, a comment that has sparked widespread public debate and formal complaints.

The Depths of Time Challenge Details

Her latest ordeal, titled The Depths of Time, requires Frostrup to dive into tanks filled with crocodiles to retrieve stars for the camp. This high-stakes challenge aims to allow her co-stars to receive phone calls from home, adding emotional weight to the physical task. As she navigates the water with toads and reptiles crawling over her, Frostrup struggles to unscrew the stars from the tank base, visibly frustrated by the difficulty of the mechanism.

Also read Mariella Frostrup Tears Up as Viewers Vote Her for Bushtucker Trial Amid Race Row Controversy

The broadcaster shouts at presenters Ant and Dec, claiming the trial is not functioning correctly while stating she is screwing in the wrong direction. Ant McPartlin corrects her, instructing her that she is turning the star the wrong way. This struggle occurs shortly after the camp failed a previous all-or-nothing challenge, resulting in zero stars earned and forcing the group to subsist on a diet of rice and beans.

Complaints And Behavioral Disputes

Ofcom confirmed on Wednesday that it had received 887 complaints regarding the argument between Frostrup and Odudu, which occurred earlier in the week. The dispute involved accusations regarding cooking duties, where Frostrup called her campmate aggressive and dramatic, leaving Odudu in tears. The incident ignited a broader conversation on social media, with many viewers interpreting the remarks as a microaggression, while others argued the conflict was not race-related.

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Daily Mail reports indicate that producers intervened to speak with both parties about their exchange. However, observers noted that the Loose Women presenter appeared to lack full understanding of the criticism she faced. An attempt to resolve tensions during Tuesday night's broadcast ended abruptly when Frostrup told Odudu that she does not take an apology well, further complicating the camp dynamic.

Coleen Rooney And Wayne Rooney Updates

Meanwhile, Coleen Rooney and her sons Kit, aged ten, and Cass, aged eight, traveled to Australia to support Wayne. The football legend, forty-one years old and valued at £200 million, is competing in the jungle while his wife watches from home. Coleen, who reached the final in the 2024 series, admitted on I'm A Celebrity Unpacked that she felt jealous watching her partner participate in the challenges.

As Coleen prepares to meet Wayne on the famous bridge, the footballer participates in a Jungle Hotline challenge with campmate Chloe Burrows. They follow red doors to win treats, navigating through a colorful ball pit, molasses pits, hanging chains, and rooms filled with feathers. The event continues tonight at 9pm on ITV1, STV, ITVX, and STV Player, with other campmates like Joanna Page also featured in the lineup.