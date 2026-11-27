ITV star Mariella Frostrup endured a difficult Bushtucker Trial with crocodiles following public backlash and 887 complaints over her behavior toward AJ Odudu.

Mariella Frostrup faced intense scrutiny and physical discomfort during the latest episode of I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here! on ITV. The 64-year-old broadcaster was forced to participate in a challenging Bushtucker Trial named The Depths of Time. This segment required her to submerge into tanks containing crocodiles and toads to retrieve stars for her camp. The trial served a dual purpose, aiming to provide rewards for the camp and allowing campmates to receive phone calls from home.

Frostrup's Struggle in Crocodile Tanks

The trial presented significant physical challenges for the Loose Women presenter. Frostrup was observed diving into water tanks while amphibians and reptiles crawled over her. Her primary objective was to unscrew metal stars from the base of the tank. During the effort, she shouted at presenters Ant and Dec, claiming the mechanism was not working and stating she was screwing in the wrong direction. Ant McPartlin corrected her, noting she was turning the star incorrectly. The broadcaster was seen breaking down in tears, revealing her distress over the demanding nature of the task. This effort followed a previous failure in an all-or-nothing challenge earlier in the week. That previous failure resulted in zero stars for the camp. Consequently, the group was left eating only rice and beans as a meal. The upcoming trial offered a chance to redeem the camp's standing and restore morale through the promise of telephone contacts with loved ones.

Also read Shappi Khorsandi Criticizes ITV Over Mariella Frostrup and AJ Odudu Controversy

Controversy Surrounds Frostrup's Conduct

The physical trial occurred against a backdrop of significant interpersonal conflict within the camp. Frostrup had recently been involved in a heated dispute with fellow contestant AJ Odudu. The conflict originated during Sunday's episode, where Frostrup accused Odudu of being aggressive and dramatic during a disagreement over cooking duties. Odudu, the 38-year-old Big Brother host, was left in tears following the exchange. The incident sparked a widespread debate on social media platforms. Critics argued that Frostrup's comments constituted a microaggression. Some viewers alleged that the remarks carried racial undertones. Others defended Frostrup, stating the incident was not race-related. The situation escalated to regulatory levels, with Ofcom receiving 887 formal complaints regarding the argument. Reports indicated that producers intervened to speak with both women. Despite this intervention, observers noted that Frostrup appeared to misunderstand the nature of the offense. On Tuesday night, Frostrup attempted to apologize to Odudu. The conversation ended awkwardly when Frostrup remarked that Odudu did not take an apology well.

Support from Rooney Family Arrives

Outside the camp, support for the contestants arrived in Australia. Coleen Rooney and her two sons, Kit and Cass, traveled to the country. Kit is ten years old, and Cass is eight. The family's visit was intended to support Wayne Rooney. Wayne, a 41-year-old former England football legend, is currently competing in the jungle. Coleen, who is 40 years old, competed in the 2024 series and finished in second place. She posted a photo on Instagram confirming their departure for Oz. She expressed jealousy while watching her husband's progress on the show. She mentioned watching sometimes with former teammates such as Michael Carrick and John O'Shea. Wayne's net worth is estimated at £200 million. He is regarded as one of the best players of his generation. He won five league titles. He is also the only player to achieve both 200 goals and 100 assists in the Premier League. His presence in the camp adds a high-profile element to the ongoing competition.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Rooney and Burrows Tackle Jungle Hotline

While Coleen Rooney traveled to the site, Wayne Rooney participated in a Jungle Hotline challenge. He was paired with campmate Chloe Burrows. The pair was instructed to follow red doors in order. Their goal was to win a treat for the entire camp. Wayne expressed urgency, stating he was dying for a treat. The first chamber contained a large multi-colored ball pit. They had to wade through the balls to find a specific key. This key unlocked the second red door. Subsequent chambers presented different obstacles. One room contained molasses pits. Another featured hanging chains. A third room was filled with feathers. Each area required the contestants to find another key to proceed. The challenge tested their ability to navigate messy and confusing environments. The task highlighted the physical demands placed on all celebrities in the show. The segment demonstrated the variety of trials designed to test endurance and teamwork.

Ongoing Debate and Next Steps

The combination of physical trials and interpersonal drama continues to drive viewer engagement. The presence of high-profile figures like Wayne Rooney and Coleen Rooney draws additional attention. Wayne's competitive history as a footballer adds a layer of intensity to his performance. The camp dynamics remain fragile following the earlier conflict. The resolution of the dispute between Frostrup and Odudu remains unclear. Further challenges are scheduled to test the remaining celebrities. The show continues to air on ITV1, STV, ITVX, and STV Player. Viewers are watching closely to see how the camp handles the escalating pressures. The outcome of the latest trial will impact the camp's resource levels. The ability to secure phone calls remains a key motivator for the contestants. The intersection of physical endurance and social interaction defines the current phase of the competition.