Journalist Mariella Frostrup drew fresh criticism after telling AJ Odudu she was triggered by the word posh, with viewers accusing her of exacerbating an existing race row dispute.

Journalist Mariella Frostrup has intensified public criticism regarding her recent conduct in the jungle, specifically after revealing she feels personally triggered by being described as posh during a tense exchange with fellow campmate AJ Odudu. The sixty-four-year-old broadcaster attempted to address a prior conflict involving cooking duties and accusations of aggression, but her apology was met with skepticism and further controversy by both the recipient and the viewing audience.

Ofcom Review of Race Row Incident

The dispute, which initially erupted during Sunday's broadcast, has formally entered regulatory scrutiny following the submission of 887 complaints to Ofcom. The communications watchdog confirmed receipt of these grievances on Wednesday, marking a significant escalation in the administrative response to the altercation between the two celebrities.

Also read ITV Statement On AJ Odudu, Mariella Frostrup 'I'm A Celeb' Incident

The initial incident involved Frostrup describing Odudu as aggressive and dramatic, a characterization that left the thirty-eight-year-old television presenter in tears. The severity of the viewer reaction underscores the sensitivity surrounding the language used, particularly given the broader social conversations about racial stereotypes and the application of the word aggressive to Black women.

Frostrup Apology and Trigger Explanation

During Tuesday night's episode of the ITV show, Frostrup initiated a direct conversation with Odudu to clear the air regarding their previous arguments. She expressed regret for her previous word choices but introduced a new point of contention by stating that the term posh serves as a personal trigger for her.

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I just get triggered by posh, the journalist explained, attempting to contextualize her own emotional response to the label. She questioned why Odudu felt triggered by the previous comments, leading to a discussion about the differing social experiences of both women and the validity of their respective emotional reactions.

Odudu Response and Viewer Criticism

AJ Odudu articulated her position by explaining that navigating public perception as a Black woman often results in her emotions and intent being misconstrued unfairly. She argued that while Frostrup is permitted free expression, she is not granted the same freedom from judgment, highlighting a disparity in how their behaviors are interpreted.

The journalist countered by claiming she is often labeled as aggressive as well, attributing this to a broader issue affecting women rather than race specifically. This comparison drew immediate ire from social media users, with many arguing that equating the experience of a white woman with the historical racial weight carried by Black women demonstrates a fundamental lack of understanding.

One viewer posted on X that highlighting she has also been called aggressive without acknowledging the specific racial history of that insult suggests Frostrup has not grasped the core issue. Critics described the attempt to minimize the offense by generalizing it to gender as a form of gaslighting and ignorance.

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Production Intervention and Aftermath

The conversation concluded with Frostrup telling Odudu that she does not take apologies well, a remark that many viewers interpreted as dismissive and counterproductive. This final comment shifted the focus away from Frostrup's initial behavior and onto Odudu's reception of the apology, further fueling accusations of entitlement.

Reports indicate that producers intervened to speak with both parties about the exchange, yet Frostrup appeared to remain unaware of the specific nuances of the backlash. Observers noted that despite receiving intelligence on the nature of the complaints, her continued use of defensive language suggested a persistent disconnect from the gravity of the situation.

The segment also involved campmate Leomie Anderson, who observed the dynamic between the two women. While some viewers found the conversation important for bringing issues to light, the consensus among critics was that Frostrup's approach exacerbated the original conflict rather than resolving it.

As the controversy persists, the interaction serves as a case study in the complexities of cross-cultural communication within high-pressure entertainment environments. The continued scrutiny suggests that simple apologies may be insufficient without a deeper acknowledgment of the specific historical and social contexts that shape these intense reactions.