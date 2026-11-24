ITV producer steps in as Mariella Frostrup faces backlash for labeling AJ Odudu aggressive. The broadcaster defends her honesty amid ongoing controversy on the jungle show.

Mariella Frostrup has become the center of a significant controversy on the ITV reality series I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here! after fellow campmate AJ Odudu accused the 64-year-old broadcaster of using inappropriate language during a heated kitchen confrontation. The clash, which occurred on Sunday night, has sparked a wider debate regarding racial stereotypes and the use of specific adjectives when describing Black women's behavior in high-pressure environments.

Frostrup Faces Backlash Over Aggressive Comment

Mariella Frostrup accused AJ Odudu of being aggressive and dramatic toward her during a disagreement over cooking duties in the jungle camp. The 38-year-old television presenter later revealed that being labeled aggressive is a triggering word for her, emphasizing that such descriptions often perpetuate harmful racial stereotypes. Model Leomie Anderson also weighed in, explaining to campmate Joanna Page that Black women are frequently mischaracterized as aggressive when they are merely expressing themselves naturally.

Also read ITV Intervenes in I'm A Celebrity Race Row Between Mariella Frostrup and AJ Odudu

ITV Producers Intervene in Kitchen Dispute

ITV production teams have intervened directly after the incident, holding a private conversation with Mariella Frostrup regarding her use of what producers described as offensive, outdated, and inappropriate terminology. An official spokesperson for the broadcaster stated that the production team monitors all camp activities around the clock and takes immediate action when contestants overstep boundaries. The network emphasized that the duty of care for all celebrities involved remains their utmost priority throughout the filming process.

Public and Celebrity Reactions to the Controversy

Outside the jungle, prominent figures including Strictly judge Motsi Mabuse and comedian Judi Love have publicly offered their support to AJ Odudu. Motsi Mabuse highlighted the cumulative emotional toll of microaggressions on social media, noting that the exhaustion stems from both experiencing these comments and the constant need to explain their hurtful nature to others who may not understand the impact.

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Frostrup Supporters Defend Her Character and Intent

Friends close to Mariella Frostrup have rushed to defend her character, describing her as a strong, intelligent, and honest woman who refuses to alter her personality for the camera. One source noted that Frostrup entered the show to demonstrate that women over 50 can take on tough challenges and that age does not define one's capabilities. They described her as a family woman who is emotionally challenged by the lack of contact with her loved ones but remains determined to step out of her comfort zone.

Future Implications for the Camp Dynamics

The fallout from the incident has left viewers divided, with some criticizing Frostrup for previously appearing bossy and controlling while others argue she is simply a capable woman taking charge. As tensions remain high, Frostrup faces a potential Bushtucker Trial involving a snake, adding another layer of pressure to her already difficult experience in the jungle. The situation highlights the complex social dynamics and potential pitfalls of placing celebrities from different backgrounds together in a confined, stressful environment.