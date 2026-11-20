I'm A Celebrity campmate Mariella Frostrup clashes with AJ Odudu and Joanna Page over kitchen duties and communication styles, sparking emotional breakdowns and rising tensions in the jungle.

Mariella Frostrup faced intense friction with fellow contestants during Thursday night's broadcast, highlighting a day marked by emotional volatility in the Australian jungle. The conflicts centered on kitchen management and interpersonal communication, creating a charged atmosphere among the campmates.

Mariella Frostrup and AJ Odudu Clash Over Cooking

Mariella Frostrup, the 64-year-old journalist and self-proclaimed head chef, directly confronted new campmate AJ Odudu regarding dinner preparations. AJ, aged 38, attempted to assist with the meal but faced immediate resistance from Mariella, who felt her authority was being undermined.

Also read Joanna Page Quits I'm A Celeb Camp Over Mariella Frostrup Clash

Leomie Anderson, 33, also joined the interaction by offering culinary suggestions, which Mariella swiftly dismissed. The journalist told the pair that she could not handle the interference, stating, 'Guys this is exactly what I can't cope with' in response to their input.

In a subsequent interview for the Bush Telegraph, Mariella defended her solitary approach to cooking. She remarked, 'I would never go into someone's kitchen and start telling them what to do when they're making me dinner,' adding that 'there's a reason there aren't very many chef duos.'

AJ responded to the tension by expressing a desire to avoid being overbearing. Speaking to the Bush Telegraph, AJ said, 'I'm just trying not to be imposing.' However, the interaction left Mariella visibly distressed, prompting her to tell Claire Sweeney, 'I really can't cope... it just makes my head spin.'

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Claire Sweeney later reflected on the awkwardness of the evening. She confessed that while AJ tried to help, the situation became tense and awkward, leading her to keep her head down. Despite the argument, Mariella and AJ hugged to smooth things over as dinner was served.

Joanna Page's Emotional Departure from Campfire

Earlier in the week, Joanna Page, 49, experienced a severe emotional breakdown triggered by stress and fatigue. The Gavin & Stacey star abruptly left the group campfire session after enduring a conversation led by Mariella Frostrup.

Joanna ran into Ricky Wilson, 48, to seek comfort and confided in him about her distress. She whispered to the singer, 'I can't listen to Mariella's voice any more,' explaining that the constant noise and direction were causing her significant mental strain.

Ricky Wilson offered physical comfort, putting his arm around Joanna and telling her to 'stay strong.' He reassured her, saying, 'I'm always here when you need me. I will always stand up for you,' while she broke down in tears.

Joanna explained the root of her distress to Ricky, admitting, 'I've been so stressed today, so emotional and I can't cope with this. I could just start crying.' She also noted that the beginning of her period in the jungle was exacerbating her condition.

Joanna confirmed her inability to continue in the moment, telling the Bush Telegraph, 'There are just some particular voices that are starting to stress me out. Honestly, I just had to step away, the whole situation is just very, very stressful.'

Mariella Frostrup Questions Jack Skipper's Mental Health

Mariella Frostrup also engaged in a contentious dialogue with comedian Jack Skipper, 38, regarding his mental health and coping mechanisms. The discussion began when Joanna Page asked Jack about his funniest joke before Mariella intervened with probing questions.

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Mariella asked if it was true that comedians are often sad and suggested that Jack's humor might be a 'defensive shell.' Jack insisted that while he lives with anxiety, laughing helps him cope, stating, 'I laugh as much as I can' to feel better.

Jack expressed reservations about the push for men to discuss emotions openly. He explained that he sometimes cries in his car after a bad day before pretending to be fine around friends. He enjoys dumb conversations with mates at the pub, noting, 'I like going to the pub with my mates and they are such morons.'

Mariella pushed back, suggesting that loved ones would be sad to know he cries in his car. Jack defended his choice to hide his pain from his social circle, emphasizing his preference for low-stakes interactions.

Prognosis for I'm A Celebrity Contestants

These incidents have positioned Mariella Frostrup as the favorite to exit the jungle first during the upcoming vote-outs. The journalist's friction with multiple campmates has made her a target for public sentiment.

Betting odds reflect this standing, with Ladbrokes listing Mariella as the least favorite to win at 66/1. The bookmaker's data suggests she has little chance of securing the crown.

The first elimination vote is scheduled to take place ahead of the November 16, 2026, series launch. Fans and analysts alike are watching closely to see if the tensions will lead to an early exit for the former television presenter.

Ricky Wilson provided some levity regarding the constant drama, telling the Bush Telegraph, 'I always look forward to dinner, it's always a hotbed of potential arguments.' He admitted he enjoys the entertainment value, noting, 'You shouldn't enjoy that, but I haven't got a telly in here.'