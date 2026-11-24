Mariella Frostrup faces backlash in the jungle after failing the Snake Escape trial and clashing with AJ Odudu, leading to her removal as camp chef and a rice and beans dinner.

Mariella Frostrup has intensified tensions within the I'm A Celebrity camp following a series of high-profile conflicts that have dominated recent broadcasts. The 64-year-old journalist found herself at the center of a heated dispute with presenter AJ Odudu, accused of using aggressive language that sparked allegations of racism from some viewers.

The situation escalated further when Frostrup failed to win any stars for the camp during her latest trial, 'The Snake Escape'. This failure means the entire jungle population will be restricted to a diet of rice and beans for their evening meal, adding to the growing frustration among the campmates.

Also read ITV Warns Mariella Frostrup Over Offensive Remarks to AJ Odudu

The Snake Escape Trial Mechanics

The trial required Frostrup to navigate a complex physical challenge inside a giant air vent. She was locked inside with several combination padlocks, each secured with a unique four-digit code. These codes were concealed inside the vent in invisible ink, necessitating the use of a UV torch to reveal them.

The objective was to unlock all the padlocks and escape the vent before time expired. Successfully pressing the stop button would have awarded the camp all 12 stars. However, with only thirty seconds remaining and one final padlock to open, Frostrup managed to release the mechanism but could not unclip the chain in time.

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Overcome with emotion, Frostrup told hosts Ant and Dec that she was gutted and could barely speak. She described the heavy weight of responsibility she felt, noting that the campers were becoming antsy due to their hunger and the pressure to succeed.

Cooking Duties Dispute and Racism Claims

Earlier tensions arose when Frostrup criticized Odudu for being 'aggressive and dramatic' during a disagreement over cooking responsibilities. Odudu, 38, broke down in tears, stating that being labeled aggressive was a triggering word, particularly given her background.

While some viewers defended Frostrup, claiming her comment was not race-related due to a similar exchange with another campmate, others criticized her for the language used. The conflict has led to a broader discussion about the behavior of the contestants and the pressure of the jungle environment.

Frostrup also expressed frustration with fellow contestant Wayne, commenting on his constant discussions about food preferences such as Double Deckers and specific crisps. Her comments highlighted the simmering discontent and impatience within the camp regarding the lack of stars won for meals.

Leadership Change and Chore Reassignment

Following a secret vote, Joanna Page was appointed as the new camp leader, choosing Leigh Francis as her deputy. One of Page's first decisions was to reassign camp chores, which directly impacted Frostrup and Odudu. They were removed from their roles as camp chefs.

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Frostrup was assigned water duties, a task she immediately resisted. She told Page that she 'couldn't do' the job, claiming she was physically unable to carry the water herself. This refusal added to the mounting frustration among her peers.

Chloe, who had previously completed the water duties alone, defended her ability to manage the task independently. She pointed out that Frostrup had struggled with the responsibility, contrasting her own dedication with Frostrup's complaints.

Viewer Reactions and Camp Dynamics

The decision to reassign chores was met with strong support from viewers on social media. Many commented on X, urging Frostrup to stop complaining and accept her duties. The consensus among many viewers was that Frostrup was not used to getting her way.

Joanna Page stood firm in her decision, instructing Frostrup and Leomie to collaborate on their new tasks. This stance was praised by fans who viewed it as a necessary measure to maintain order and fairness within the camp.

The combination of the failed trial, the dietary restrictions, and the leadership shake-up has created a volatile atmosphere. As the camp prepares for another day of challenges, the relationships between the contestants remain strained and under intense scrutiny from the viewing public.