Marie-France van Heel's polished black velvet ruffle dress is party season's most elegant style

Her cult Queens of Archive dress has flown out of stock, but we've found a great high street alternative...

to see us through the festive season. Sequins are often a go-to at this time of year, but if you're looking for something a little more refined, don't underestimate the allure of black velvet.

A timeless winter evening wear choice, a black velvet dress is the type of piece to turn to for all sorts of festive soirées, as Marie-France van Heel recently demonstrated. Joining her husband, the Prime Minister Andy Burnham, and senior members of the royal family for the annual Festival of Remembrance at the Royal Albert Hall on Saturday , van Heel wore the Rosa dress from.

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Made from a floral devoré velvet, the design featured subtly striking details including fluted sleeves and a ruffled hem lined with gold. The Queens of Archive style is sadly now sold out online, but if you're on the hunt for a long black velvet piece, Rixo'sAs for how to style black velvet, it's best to let the dress do the talking and add heels, plus a few well-placed accessories.

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A pair of sparkling earrings and a chic clutch are all that's needed to complete this party-ready look. Zara's new cocoa 'comfort culotte' jeans are winter's most relaxed denim stapleM&S's £46 hooded puffer jacket is the cosy but cool winter style you'll wear on repeatM&S x Kelly Hoppen's £40 'personality cushion' is finally back in stock