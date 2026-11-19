Maricopa County Recorder Justin Heap skipped the Board of Supervisors canvass to hold a separate press conference. Supervisor Steve Gallardo criticized the absence, citing voter eligibility concerns during the 2026 Arizona Midterm election results count.

Maricopa County supervisors advanced the official certification of the 2026 Arizona midterm election results on Wednesday, proceeding with the special canvass meeting despite Recorder Justin Heap's strategic absence from the proceedings. The Board of Supervisors initiated their count at 3 p.m. to finalize the data, marking a critical step in the post-election process before the statewide canvass scheduled for November 23. This administrative milestone occurred while Heap simultaneously held a separate press conference, citing ongoing operational and political friction with the Board as the primary reason for his non-attendance.

The Recorder defended his decision to skip the canvass by asserting that the process does not legally mandate his physical presence at the meeting. Heap stated during his morning press conference that the Board possesses all the necessary data from his office to independently approve the election results without his direct involvement. He argued that the canvass belongs entirely to the Board of Supervisors and that there is no statutory requirement for the Recorder to participate in that specific phase of the election administration.

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Supervisor Steve Gallardo of District 5 strongly criticized the Recorder's decision, emphasizing that the absence created significant difficulties during the verification process. Gallardo highlighted that voter eligibility questions arose during the meeting which required direct answers from the Recorder's office to resolve. He described the situation as disturbing, noting that Heap's refusal to attend the proceedings demonstrated a lack of seriousness regarding his job responsibilities and the importance of answering tough questions about the election.

The Board continued its special meeting into the early hours of Wednesday evening to finalize the details of the election outcomes. Despite the tension surrounding the Recorder's absence, the Board remained committed to completing the official count and ensuring the integrity of the results. The discussions also turned toward improving the election process for Maricopa County voters ahead of the next election cycle in 2028, with officials expressing frustration over unanswered questions but maintaining a focus on procedural improvements.

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Maricopa County plays a pivotal role in Arizona elections, overseeing critical components such as voter registration, early ballot mailings, in-person early voting sites, and signature verification. Approximately 60 percent of the county's 2.6 million registered voters cast a ballot in the 2026 midterms, totaling more than 1.6 million votes. This participation rate represents a 4 percent decrease from the 2022 midterm elections, signaling a shift in voter engagement patterns for the region.

Early voting remained the dominant method of casting ballots in this election cycle, with early ballots accounting for more than 83 percent of all votes cast. Of the 1.3 million early ballots submitted to the county, approximately 8,300 were rejected. These rejections were primarily due to bad signatures, missing signatures, or ballots being returned after the deadline, issues that underscore the complexity of signature verification processes managed by the Recorder's office.

The friction between the Recorder and the Board of Supervisors has been a recurring theme in recent local election administration. Heap's decision to hold his own press conference rather than attend the official canvass meeting was a clear signal of the ongoing back-and-forth between the elections groups. This strategic move allowed him to address media inquiries directly regarding election integrity and his office's performance, bypassing the Board's platform entirely.

Supervisor Gallardo's comments during the meeting reflected broader concerns about accountability in the election administration process. He pointed out that the Recorder's presence is crucial for addressing voter eligibility concerns that arise during the certification phase. The Board's expression of frustration over these unanswered questions highlights the importance of direct communication between election officials and the supervisory body responsible for finalizing results.

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As the Board of Supervisors worked through the late evening to wrap up their proceedings, the focus shifted toward the broader implications of the election results. The county's commitment to completing the count, despite the political tensions, underscores the resilience of local election infrastructure. Officials continue to evaluate the performance of the 2026 midterm election to identify areas for enhancement in future cycles.

The separation of the canvass meeting from the Recorder's press conference marks a unique chapter in Maricopa County's election history. While the legal requirements for the canvass were met by the Board, the absence of the Recorder left gaps in the immediate availability of answers for complex voter eligibility issues. This incident may influence future discussions on the roles and responsibilities of election officials during the certification process.