Maricopa County Nurse Arrested for Jail Contraband and Drug Paraphernalia

Lisa Marie Lara, a nurse for Maricopa County Correctional Health Services, faces charges after police found drug paraphernalia in her vehicle parked at the Lower Buckeye Jail. The arrest follows an inmate tip regarding contraband smuggling.

Lisa Marie Lara, a healthcare professional employed by Maricopa County Correctional Health Services, was arrested by the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office on charges of promoting prison contraband and possessing drug paraphernalia. The arrest occurred on November 4 in Phoenix, Arizona, at the Lower Buckeye Jail facility.

Inmate Tip Triggers Investigation

Maricopa County Sheriff's Office detectives initiated the investigation after receiving a handwritten letter on November 4 from an inmate in the custody of the Arizona Department of Corrections, Rehabilitation and Reentry. The inmate alleged that Lara stored drug paraphernalia inside her personal vehicle and routinely parked it in the Lower Buckeye Jail lot while on duty.

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The letter further alleged that Lara introduced contraband into the jail and maintained inappropriate relationships with inmates housed at the facility. These specific accusations prompted law enforcement to verify the employment status of Lara and examine the details provided in the correspondence.

Vehicle Search and Evidence Seizure

According to court documents, detectives confirmed through the Arizona Motor Vehicle Division that Lara is the registered owner of a white 2016 Dodge Challenger. Detectives located the vehicle in the Lower Buckeye Jail parking lot at approximately 8:05 p.m. on November 4.

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A Maricopa County Sheriff's Office K-9 unit, trained and certified in detecting controlled substances, conducted an open-air sniff of the vehicle's exterior and positively alerted to the odor of narcotics. Surveillance footage reviewed by detectives showed Lara arriving at the facility in the vehicle at approximately 6:54 p.m. for her graveyard shift.

Records state that no other person entered or accessed the vehicle after it was parked. After obtaining a search warrant, detectives found a glass bong, a glass pipe with a bulb end containing burned white residue, and a purple pipe with a bulb end inside the car.

Arrest and Interrogation Details

Maricopa County Sheriff's Office detectives detained Lara and transported her to the Major Crimes Division for an interview. Court records state that Lara was read her Miranda rights, acknowledged understanding them, and agreed to answer questions.

During the interview, Lara denied smuggling contraband into the jail for inmates and denied any romantic relationships with inmates. She initially blamed her adopted son, Derek, for leaving pipes in her car but admitted to smoking methamphetamine in her vehicle on multiple occasions.

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She acknowledged that her DNA would be on the mouthpiece of the glass pipe found inside the vehicle. However, Lara denied ever smoking methamphetamine in the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office jail parking lot.

Official Stance and Booking Process

A spokesperson for the Sheriff's Office, which operates the county jail system, stated there is currently no indication or evidence that Lara brought any drugs or other contraband inside the jail. The charges stem specifically from the items found in her vehicle and the allegations of promoting contraband.

Lara was booked into the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office Intake, Transfer, and Release Jail facility on the aforementioned charges. According to the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office, Lara has not been convicted, and the charges remain allegations subject to legal proceedings.