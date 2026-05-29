Maricopa County Detention Officer Arrested for Child Sex Trafficking

Emmanuel Reyes-Carreon, a detention officer with the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office, was arrested after allegedly trying to arrange a sex act with an undercover police officer posing as a 15-year-old girl.

A detention officer with the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office , Emmanuel Reyes-Carreon , was arrested on charges of child sex trafficking . Carreon allegedly tried to arrange a sex act for $100 cash with an undercover police officer posing as a 15-year-old.

According to court documents, Carreon contacted the social media account of a purported 15-year-old girl on May 27. The account was actually operated by an undercover police officer. Carreon sent the undercover police officer two images of himself, which were used to identify him through open-source databases. On Thursday, Carreon allegedly messaged that he was headed to the child's East Valley home to commit the sex act.

Surveillance officers stationed at the apartment complex saw the suspect's silver Kia sedan arrive and perform several laps, occasionally stopping throughout the parking lot. Carreon then sent a text message to the undercover police officer advising that he had arrived and was in a silver Kia sedan and for her to come outside, according to authorities. Police stopped the vehicle as it left the apartment complex and took Carreon into custody without incident.

Officers called the number used to arrange the sex act and heard a cellphone ring inside the vehicle's center console, according to police documents. Chandler cops found Carreon with a male enhancement supplement and $100 in cash, consisting of five $20 bills. During a police interview, he reportedly admitted to soliciting the 15-year-old female for sex in his vehicle in exchange for $100 cash.

He disclosed he was an MCSO detention officer and admitted he knew what he was doing was wrong, telling officers 'that he was not thinking straight.





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Child Sex Trafficking Maricopa County Sheriff's Office Emmanuel Reyes-Carreon Undercover Police Officer Sex Act

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