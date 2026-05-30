Marianne: Netflix's Underappreciated Horror Gem

Marianne, a French-language horror series created by Samuel Bodin and Quoc Dang Tran, is a hidden gem on Netflix that deserves more recognition. Despite its cancellation after one season, the show's chilling story, unsettling performances, and consistent internal logic make it a standout horror series.

Mike Flanagan's 'The Haunting of Hill House' is widely regarded as one of Netflix 's greatest horror shows, but another one-season series, ' Marianne ', is equally deserving of praise.

Created by Samuel Bodin and Quoc Dang Tran, this French-language horror series follows a writer who returns to her hometown seeking inspiration, only to encounter an evil force from her past. Despite its simple premise, 'Marianne' is packed with chills and thrills that linger long after the credits roll. Unlike Flanagan's shows, 'Marianne' doesn't use terror to explore human relationships, instead opting for a mean and sinister story.

Mireille Herbstmeyer's performance as Madame Daugeron is particularly unsettling, and the show's portrayal of its central witch character is uncompromising. The series also sticks to a consistent set of magical rules and features a cynical, anti-heroic protagonist. While 'Marianne' is a different brand of folk horror compared to Flanagan's works, it undoubtedly ranks among Netflix's best horror shows. Despite its quality and potential for further seasons, 'Marianne' was canceled after just one season, leaving a cliffhanger ending and untold stories.

Even Stephen King praised the series, comparing it to 'Stranger Things' and his own works. Fans can still watch the complete and disturbing first season on Netflix





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Marianne Netflix Horror Samuel Bodin Quoc Dang Tran Cancelled Show

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