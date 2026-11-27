Mariana Minerals wins lease for former U.S. Magnesium site in Rowley, committing to environmental cleanup and job creation while prioritizing Great Salt Lake protection.

Mariana Minerals has been selected by Utah state officials to lead the complex environmental remediation and restart of the former U.S. Magnesium site in Rowley. This designation marks a pivotal shift for the southwestern shore of the Great Salt Lake, transitioning the location from a decades-old environmental burden into a model for responsible critical mineral production. Co-founder and CEO Turner Caldwell confirmed that the company will partner with the state, Tooele County, and local communities to execute this restoration.

Strategic Partnership and Site Acquisition

Utah state leaders initiated this transition earlier this year to halt further environmental degradation at the location. The state paid $30 million for the property, a move that secured more than 144,000 acre-feet of water rights and granted the state greater authority over lake protection measures. Following this acquisition, the Division of Forestry, Fire, and State Lands opened a competitive leasing process to identify an operator capable of funding the cleanup while reviving the site's resource potential.

Also read Ski great Brignone retires after stunning injury comeback earns 2 Olympic golds

Mariana Minerals emerged as the selected winner, tasked with negotiating the terms for a complete operational restart. The state's decision was driven by the need for innovation and resources to design a mining approach that prioritizes environmental stewardship over previous exploitative practices. This partnership aims to bring significant investment and job opportunities to the region while placing the preservation of the Great Salt Lake at the center of all operational plans.

Historical Context and Environmental Remediation

The 4,500-acre Rowley site carries a significant historical burden, having been added to the federal Superfund list by the EPA in 2009. This designation acknowledged that the land was contaminated and posed risks to both human health and the environment. Former operations negatively impacted the Great Salt Lake, regional air quality, groundwater disposal systems, and surrounding wetlands. At its peak, the site accounted for 92% of Utah's toxic air emissions, leaving a legacy of broken trust among local residents.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Mariana Minerals acknowledges that environmental cleanup and remediation must precede full production. The company's plan operates in distinct phases, beginning with the acceleration of lithium processing using mineral deposits already present on the site. This near-term production is designed to generate revenue that will be made available to the state to pay down environmental obligations. This strategy allows for immediate economic activity without the immediate need for new resource extraction that could further threaten local ecosystems.

Operational Model and Workforce Impact

Mariana Minerals brings experience from recently acquiring the Lisbon Valley Mine in San Juan County in late 2025. That copper mine, now rebranded as Copper One, employs about 60 full-time workers and utilizes new autonomous technologies to modernize operations. The company is simultaneously building a state-of-the-art recycling facility to process domestic copper scrap domestically rather than exporting it abroad. This approach emphasizes safer work sites, precise operations, and transparent environmental reporting.

Applying this same model to the Rowley site, Mariana Minerals expects a full restart to support more than 200 direct, full-time jobs in Tooele County. This workforce expansion will include partnerships with Utah's universities and apprenticeship programs with local trade and high schools. The company has already deployed a team of dozens of employees, including executive leadership, to begin due diligence and evaluate the operational mechanics of the restart immediately upon selection.

Future Plans and Water Protection Protocols

Protecting the Great Salt Lake remains the absolute priority for Mariana Minerals. The phased approach ensures that the company will not need to develop brine resources from the lake for decades, thereby minimizing immediate pressure on the water body. Any future supplemental use of lake water will require a jointly developed water-management plan with the state, aimed at achieving net-neutral water use over the life of the asset.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The company plans to engage constructively and transparently with policymakers, regulators, conservation groups, and local leaders throughout the process. Turner Caldwell emphasized that trust will be earned through actions rather than promises. By restoring the Rowley site, Mariana Minerals aims to demonstrate that critical mineral production and environmental stewardship can coexist, offering a new standard for the industry and a fresh start for the Utah community.