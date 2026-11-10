Marian Heretic Returns In The Book Of Joan One-Shot

Boom Studios announces The Book Of Joan one-shot by Tini Howard and Joe Jaro, featuring Marian Heretic on February 17, 2027.

Boom Studios is preparing to launch a new chapter in the dark fantasy series with The Book Of Joan #1. This standalone issue arrives on February 17, 2027, bringing back creator team Tini Howard and Joe Jaro. The release marks a significant return for the character known as Sister Marian.

The Core Plot Mechanism

Sister Marian faces a severe magical affliction that sidelines her from active duty. Ravenna takes command of the mission, leading Sister Joan into the City of Vespers. Their objective is to infiltrate a convent controlled by a new order of nuns practicing distinct witchcraft. These witches aim to keep Marian and her fellow Sisters out of the city limits.

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The duo disguises themselves as new members of the convent to investigate further. They must uncover the true nature of the witches' magic and the harm it causes their Holy Mother. The narrative focuses on rebellion, faith, and horror elements within an apocalyptic setting. Monsters and bizarre convents define the world they navigate during this operation.

Stakeholder Positions And Views

Marian Heretic serves as a Mother Superior, witch hunter, and devout follower of a Goddess. The Holy Father Church refuses to acknowledge this specific deity, declaring Marian's order heretical. To ensure the survival of her Sisters, Marian agreed to serve as the Church's personal enforcer. She delivers nightly judgment across the city of Vespers under these terms.

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This arrangement creates internal conflict for the character. Every soul she condemns pushes her further into darkness spiritually. The story explores the tension between following faith and committing necessary sins. Tini Howard and Joe Jaro bring their signature storytelling style to this complex theological dilemma.

Real-World Impact And Next Steps

The one-shot collects content from Marian Heretic issues number one through five. It presents a bold new take on nunsploitation where theology meets heavy metal aesthetics. Fans can access the first volume immediately upon the February 17, 2027 release date. The creative team includes writer Tini Howard and artist Joe Jaro.

Tini Howard has previously worked on titles such as Catwoman, Excalibur, and Assassinistas. Joe Jaro provided art for Buffy the Last Vampire Slayer. Their collaboration aims to deliver irreverent storytelling with dynamic visuals. The publication continues the legacy of religious horror established in previous installments.