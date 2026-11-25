Burning Man CEO Marian Goodell announces her departure after 13 years, triggering a leadership search and transition at the nonprofit organization.

Marian Goodell, the chief executive officer of the Burning Man Project, has officially announced that she will step down from her leadership role after thirteen years at the helm of the nonprofit organization. The organization is now initiating a comprehensive search for her successor to ensure continuity in its global cultural mission and prepare for a post-founder leadership era. Goodell confirmed that she will remain in the CEO position until a new executive director is identified and onboarded, marking the end of an era for the annual Black Rock City festival.

Goodell stated in a blog post that the board has formed a dedicated search committee and hired an external search firm to assist in finding a qualified replacement. The search team has spent several months engaging in conversations and interviews with staff members to determine the specific leadership qualities and vision required for the future of the organization. This structured approach is designed to ensure that the incoming executive director aligns with the organization long-term goals and values.

Also read Roger Goodell admits he keeps thinking 'Redskins' after calling Washington Commanders by old name

Goodell expressed confidence that a suitable candidate will be identified and in place by the beginning of the next calendar year. She noted that having the new leader appointed early allows for a meaningful transition period where the new executive director can work closely with Goodell to absorb institutional knowledge and strategic responsibilities. This extended overlap is intended to facilitate a thoughtful handoff and maintain stability within the organization during the changeover.

Marian Goodell emphasized that her decision to leave is not driven by burnout or a desire to disengage from the community she helped build. Instead, she described her departure as a deliberate choice made at a time when she feels energized and ready to mentor the next generation of leaders. Goodell reflected on her journey, noting that she had always anticipated eventually recognizing when it was time to step out of the CEO role. She cited her deep gratitude for the thirteen-year opportunity to lead the Burning Man Project and work with participants across Black Rock City, regional events, and local communities.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The leadership change occurs against the backdrop of the organization forty-anniversary festival held in September. The event, which marked a significant milestone for the Burning Man Project, was marred by tragic incidents resulting in the deaths of three individuals. Two men died on the grounds of Black Rock City, and a third person passed away while being transported to a hospital in Reno. These events have highlighted the complex operational and safety challenges facing the organization as it prepares for its next chapter under new leadership.

Goodell has indicated that she will remain involved with the Burning Man Project in a new capacity after stepping down as CEO. She plans to stay on the board of directors and support the new leader in whatever ways are needed, while also taking on a different role that is currently being designed. This continued involvement ensures that the institutional memory and strategic vision developed over the past thirteen years will remain accessible to the new leadership team.

In her announcement, Goodell issued a direct call for potential candidates to apply for the executive director position. She invited individuals who are interested in the role to write to the organization with a statement that captures why they are the right fit for the job. The search committee is looking for candidates who can demonstrate a deep understanding of the Burning Man ethos and the ability to lead a complex, decentralized organization. Goodell appealed for creativity and distinctiveness in the application process, reflecting the artistic and unconventional spirit of the Burning Man community.

As the search for a new CEO progresses, stakeholders across the Burning Man ecosystem, including artists, volunteers, and regional event organizers, are awaiting updates on the selection process. The organization ability to attract a leader who can balance its artistic mission with operational scalability will be crucial for its future success. The transition period will be closely watched by the global community of participants and partners who rely on the Burning Man Project to foster cultural innovation and connection.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Goodell helped found the Burning Man Project organization in 1997 and has led it since the late twentieth century. She included several nostalgic photos in her announcement, documenting her years at Burning Man dating back to 1995, when she first attended the festival. She stated that sustaining the global cultural movement and preparing for a post-founder leadership era have been central to her work. She believes the organization is now ready for that transition and is excited to pass these responsibilities on to the new executive director they find.

The incoming executive director will be tasked with continuing the work of preparing for a post-founder leadership era, a central theme of Goodell tenure. The organization remains committed to its mission of fostering creativity, community, and cultural exchange on an international scale. Goodell plans to stay on the board and support the new leader however they need, ensuring a seamless transition that preserves the organization core values while embracing fresh perspectives.

The outcome of this leadership search will shape the trajectory of the organization for years to come, influencing how it manages its events, supports regional initiatives, and engages with its worldwide audience. The transition is intended to be seamless, preserving the organization core values while embracing fresh perspectives and innovative approaches to its global cultural movement. Stakeholders are watching closely to see who will take the reins next.