Palestinian war correspondent Mariam Abu Dagga, killed in August 2025, is honored with the Rory Peck Prize alongside colleagues for documenting the human cost of the war in Gaza.

Mariam Abu Dagga, the Palestinian war correspondent killed in August 2025, has been posthumously awarded the prestigious Rory Peck Prize. The honor recognizes her freelance video journalism and reporting from the ground in Gaza, where she documented the escalating humanitarian crisis alongside her colleagues. The Rory Peck Trust announced that she shares this year's award with two other journalists for their courageous coverage of the war's impact on civilian populations.

Details of Gaza Hospital Strike and Deaths

Abu Dagga was 33 years old when she died during an Israeli air strike targeting Nasser Hospital in southern Gaza. The attack occurred in August 2025 and claimed the lives of four other journalists who were present at the medical facility. Her death highlights the extreme dangers faced by freelance video journalists operating in active conflict zones within the Palestinian territory. The incident underscores the lethal risks inherent in reporting from areas under heavy bombardment.

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Rory Peck Trust Honors Freelance Bravery

Abdel Kareem Hana and Jehad Alshrafi were honored alongside Abu Dagga for their powerful coverage of the human cost of the war. Established in 1995, the annual awards commemorate freelance video journalist Rory Peck, who was killed while covering the 1993 constitutional crisis in Moscow. The Rory Peck Trust confirmed the winners, emphasizing the vital contributions of independent news gatherers worldwide. These awards specifically recognize the bravery and independence displayed by journalists who operate under duress.

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News Organizations Commemorate Killed Journalists

Executive editor Julie Pace of Associated Press stated that her organization honors Abu Dagga and all journalists killed during this conflict and other wars. The news agency noted that Abu Dagga had reported alongside AP since the outbreak of the war in October 2023. The statement reaffirmed the commitment to seeking answers about the deaths of media professionals in combat zones. This acknowledgment serves as a formal tribute to the professionals who lost their lives while documenting the crisis.

Impact on Media Safety and War Documentation

The recognition of Abu Dagga and her colleagues brings attention to the widening risk of atrocities against Palestinians as warned by the UN. The award also coincides with ongoing reports of generator failures at Gaza's al-Rantisi Children's Hospital, disrupting medical care. International observers continue to monitor ceasefire violations, including recent strikes that killed members of a Palestinian family. The Rory Peck Prize remains a critical platform for highlighting the perils of war reporting.