Mariah the Scientist's 'Hearts Sold Separately' Explores Love's Complexities in Her New Album

R&B singer-songwriter Mariah the Scientist's latest album, 'Hearts Sold Separately,' delves into the multifaceted nature of love, exploring both its joys and its challenges. With her signature blend of alternative R&B and introspective lyrics, this release marks a significant moment in her career.

The success of Mariah the Scientist's infectious track 'Burning Blue,' which reached number one on Billboard's rhythmic airplay chart, has set the stage for her highly anticipated new album , ' Hearts Sold Separately .' The album, Mariah's fourth, draws upon her signature alternative R&B sounds and unflinching vulnerability, themes that resonated deeply with her devoted fans.

Filled with introspective lyrics about love and relationships, 'Hearts Sold Separately' tackles the complexities of these emotions with honesty and depth. Mariah, known for crafting hits like 'From a Woman' and 'Spread Thin,' collaborates with Kali Uchis on the album, while embracing a new sonic landscape infused with 80s R&B synths. This project marks a significant step forward for Mariah, both artistically and commercially, solidifying her status as a rising force in R&B music





