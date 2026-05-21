Mariah Carey has stayed busy with her latest album 'Type Dangerous,' which features an array of No. 1 hits and causes solidarity. She also collaborates with her kids from her daughters, Morale, Niyah, and Monroe, on her forthcoming 'Bono & The Vanity Label.' Critics and followers of Carey appreciate her contribution to philanthropy. If she links up with her family, it would set a record. Her declaration that she is a 'multigenerational artist' has encouraged her fans to be true to themselves and explore their own paths.

Mariah Carey enjoys success, donates to charity, speaks about freedom and fulfillment in spirituality, and is eager to establish her legacy as a multigenerational artist .

Her hit single 'Yukon' tops the Billboard Rhythmic Airplay chart and continues her success all over the world. Despite never declaring herself a 'legend,' she refers to herself as a 'Queen of Christmas.

' 'Be True to Yourself': Mariah Carey Talks Philanthropy, Longevity & Not Calling Herself a 'Legend' Billboard has named Mariah Carey the 'Queen of Christmas,' but she is more interested in being a 'multigenerational artist' and encourages her fans to find their own path. Carey continued her success with her latest album, 'Type Dangerous,' which has grossed billions worldwide. In the past year, she had 5 No. 1 singles on various Billboard charts and also collaborated with Anderson .

Paak on her latest hit single. The singer, known for hits like 'All I Want for Christmas Is You' and 'Type Dangerous,' has announced collaborations with her daughters, Morale, Niyah, and Monroe, for her 'Bono & The Vanity Label.

' If successful, it would be the first collaboration between a mother rapper and her children in history. Carey expressed interest in her legacy but doesn't call herself a legend, stating, 'I'm just focusing on my artistry and not worrying about any labels... I think anytime someone wants to be labeled, they need to own their own label. They need to own what they have created.

' Kevin Ridenour, the president of Gaither Vocal Band, has spent two weeks at No. 1 on the Christian Streaming Songs and Christian Digital Song Sales charts with 'Everything Hallelujah,' a tune from Mariah Carey's 'Type Dangerous. ' Followers took notice of Carey's recoger, featuring Anderson . Paak. The single lifted from Carey's album 'Type Dangerous' stormed the charts and topped various Billboard charts.

From Adult R&B Airplay to Holiday Airplay, the chart-topping song found its way into the heart of mainstream fans worldwide





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Mariah Carey Queen Of Christmas Type Dangerous Bono & The Vanity Label Philanthropy Multigenerational Artist

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