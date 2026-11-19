All San Diego wants for Christmas is a little Mariah…and festive cocktails! Opening this Thursday, November 19, Mariah Carey’s Holiday Bar at Hard Rock Hotel San Diego transforms the hotel's 207 Bar with wall-to-wall Mariah-inspired décor, Santa’s Sleigh photo ops, and a soundtrack led by the Queen of Christmas.

with wall-to-wall Mariah-inspired décor, Santa’s Sleigh photo ops, and a soundtrack led by the Queen of Christmas. Guests can enjoy cocktails featuring her Black Irish liqueur, festive bites, weekend brunch, exclusive seasonal merchandise and vinyl records.

Festive sips include the MC Martini with Black Irish White Chocolate Irish Cream and vanilla vodka, Make My Wish Come True with cold brew and crème de menthe, and What More Can I Do? , a bourbon cocktail with gingerbread syrup.is turning up the volume. Where rock star service meets urban chic design with every amenity, the perfect antidote to the elitist boutique hotel or plain vanilla resort experience.

Also read Union Square Holiday Market returns to help local businesses get into holiday season spirit

Although Hard Rock Hotel is conveniently located to all attractions, activities and part spots, there is little reason to leave the hotel. The 420 room hotel, including 176 suites , also features 300-thread-count cotton Sleep Like a Rock Star linens, custom-designed furniture, state-of-the-art lighting, m-bar and sensually-styled bathrooms featuring ceiling-mounted rain showers Hard Rock Hotel San Diego offers many on-property choices at which to enjoy alcoholic beverages and to entertain guests including 2 nightclubs, room service, and 2 restaurants.

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However by law they cannot allow guests to bring their own alcohol into the hotel. Dates and times of events are subject to change without notice. Always check the event organizer's website for the most updated schedule before attending.