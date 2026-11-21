Mariah Carey enjoys wine at Rio hotel before performing in Brazil, following fan concerns over stiff movements during recent 2026 Christmastime Tour concerts.

Mariah Carey, 57, spent a quiet Friday relaxing at the luxurious Hotel Fasano in Rio de Janeiro, sipping red wine from her balcony while wearing black and white-striped pajamas. This downtime occurs as the celebrated singer navigates her 2026 Christmastime Tour, which recently faced public scrutiny over her physical condition during live performances in Brazil. Carey was seen wearing black Gucci sunglasses and chunky rings as she rested on a lounge chair, with the hotel offering ocean views and nightly rates between $654 and $2500.

Relaxation Amid Touring Demands

The pop icon was observed stepping onto the spacious balcony of her accommodation, pointing toward the distance and later engaging in conversation with a female companion who joined her outside. Her long hair was parted in the middle and flowed in light waves past her shoulders as she took a break from the rigorous schedule of her holiday-themed tour. Daily Mail has contacted representatives for Carey regarding the viral footage, but no official comment has been received as of now.

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Fan Concerns Over Physical Stiffness

Recent footage from a concert on November 17 in Sao Paulo sparked widespread worry among fans regarding Carey's health and mobility. In a clip shared on Instagram, the singer appeared to move at a glacial pace during her hit song Fantasy, requiring backup dancers to physically support her by keeping hands on her body. Viewers noted that the dancers assisted her with a small leg lift and held her steady as she crossed the stage, leading to speculation that she was struggling with mobility issues.

Social Media Reaction and Speculation

Online comments quickly filled with expressions of concern, with some users comparing Carey's demeanor to someone under the influence of sedatives. One fan wrote that needing assistance in such a manner while performing suggested something was wrong, while another questioned if she was aware of her surroundings. Other observers joked that she looked like she had taken Xanax, highlighting the contrast between her iconic high-energy persona and the subdued movements shown in the low-quality audio video.

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Upcoming Tour Schedule and Destinations

Despite the controversy, the 2026 Christmastime Tour proceeds with its planned itinerary, having kicked off in Sao Paulo, Brazil on Tuesday at the Nubank Parque venue. Carey is scheduled to perform at the Farmasi Arena in Rio de Janeiro on Saturday, November 21, before heading to the United Kingdom. Her UK stops include Birmingham, London, and Manchester, followed by a performance in Ta'Qali, Malta on December 8.

Conclusion of the Holiday Tour

The global tour is set to wrap up shortly before Christmas, with the final show planned for December 12 in Abu Dhabi. This schedule follows previous legs of the tour, including appearances in Los Angeles earlier in the year. As Carey prepares for her next stage appearance in Rio, the music industry and fans continue to monitor her health, balancing respect for her career longevity with genuine concern for her well-being.