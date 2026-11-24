Mariah Carey's All I Want for Christmas Is You holds the early lead, while Wham!'s Last Christmas aims for its first No. 1 spot during the holiday season.

Mariah Carey remains the overwhelming favorite to claim the first No. 1 spot on the Billboard Hot 100 this Thanksgiving week with her record-breaking 24-weeks-and-counting hit All I Want for Christmas Is You. Her seasonal staple is currently positioned at number 4, having climbed from number 18 this week, securing a commanding lead in the annual chart race.

Carey Holds Lead as Wham! Challenges

Despite Carey's dominant position, the competition is intensifying as the weather turns colder and holiday listeners begin adding seasonal tracks to their playlists. Wham!'s Last Christmas, currently sitting at number 5 after moving up from number 14, is the closest contender and has been leading the pack in recent weeks. This year marks the 10th anniversary of the death of George Michael, adding a layer of sentimental weight to the song's resurgence among audiences.

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Chart History Favors Carey

All I Want for Christmas Is You first reached the top of the charts in 2019 and has only been overtaken by one other holiday track, Brenda Lee's Rockin' Around the Christmas Tree. Carey's song has spent three total weeks at number 1 in the U.K. as well, having first claimed the top spot in 2020. Wham!'s Last Christmas achieved 11 weeks at number 1 in its native U.K. and first reached the top in 2023, positioning it as a strong international challenger.

Decades of Seasonal Dominance

The race for the top position is not just about current streaming numbers but also about historical precedent and listener habits. Carey's song creates a predictable window for the holiday season, serving as a cultural marker for fans. The anticipation of her song reaching number 1 helps define the start of the Christmas season for many listeners, reinforcing her status as the queen of holiday music.

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Michael's Anniversary and Fan Sentiment

Wham!'s Last Christmas benefits from a significant anniversary this year, marking ten years since George Michael passed away on Christmas Day. A tribute at the September VMAs and the upcoming release of new material in December have kept the song in the public eye. This emotional connection may drive fans to support the track, hoping it can dethrone Carey for at least one week at the top of the Hot 100.

Projections for Holiday Chart Topper

Analysts predict that Carey will likely secure the number 1 spot first, given her consistent performance and the song's enduring popularity. However, Wham!'s Last Christmas is expected to gain momentum in December, potentially challenging for the top spot. The race remains close, with Last Christmas aiming to emulate Brenda Lee's brief reign in 2023, but Carey's established dominance makes her the clear favorite.