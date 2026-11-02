Mariah Carey Launches Holiday Campaign and Teases Shelved Album

Mariah Carey kicks off the holidays with a Gucci partnership and a Grunge album hint. Read details on the new PSA and her upcoming musical plans for 2026.

Mariah Carey officially announced the start of the holiday season on Sunday, November 1, with a cinematic video that signaled both her annual festive tradition and a significant update regarding her unreleased music. The global superstar shared a clip showing a calendar flipping to November, followed by a shot of herself in a bedazzled Santa-inspired jumpsuit while the opening notes of her hit single played in the background. She captioned the post with the emphatic declaration, IT IS TIME, marking the beginning of what she describes as the most magical time of the year.

Holiday Video and Gucci Partnership Details

The Songbird Supreme continued the momentum the day after her initial announcement by revealing a new creative collaboration with the luxury fashion brand Gucci. Carey starred in a commercial that depicts her arriving at a stylish hotel, where staff members frantically decorate the venue to welcome her. The video captures her energizing a glamorous holiday party with her presence and her iconic track, All I Want for Christmas Is You, which has dominated charts for decades.

Also read Mariah Carey and Bobby Brazier Star in Gucci Christmas Campaign

This global hit has spent a collective twenty-two weeks at the number one position on the charts since its original release in nineteen ninety-four. As the calendar year shifts into twenty twenty-six and enters Christmas mode, industry analysts suggest the song could potentially extend its reign at the top of the charts. The track remains one of the most enduring and commercially successful holiday singles in modern music history, maintaining its relevance across generations of listeners.

Hidden Grunge Album Tease in PSA

Beyond the traditional holiday cheer, Carey embedded a major musical tease within the first half of her November promotional video. The sequence shows the singer in a colorful wig, punk-inspired makeup, and fishnets while performing an intense song in a New York City dive bar on Halloween. The track she performs is identified as Hermit, which has long been rumored to be the centerpiece of a shelved grunge album that Carey has kept in her archives for years.

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The grunge project has historically been released under the pseudonym Chick with Clarissa Dane on lead vocals, rather than using Mariah Carey's own name. This hidden performance serves as a direct nod to fans who have frequently inquired about the status of this unconventional musical chapter. The video ends with Carey stage-diving into a crowd at midnight, transitioning immediately from the punk aesthetic back to her classic Christmas persona.

Artist Statements on Unreleased Music

Addressing the persistent curiosity surrounding her unreleased grunge material, Carey provided an update during a recent Reddit Ask Me Anything session. She noted that she receives questions about the shelved LP approximately once a week from dedicated fans. When asked for a timeline, she responded that the answer is not yet, adding that this statement itself should serve as a hint for her audience to remain patient.

The album has remained in limbo, with no official release date confirmed by her team. Carey has occasionally referenced the project in interviews and live performances over the years, keeping the interest of her fanbase, known as Lambs, alive. The inclusion of the song in her holiday video suggests that the material may be closer to completion or finalization than in previous years.

Fan Reactions and Upcoming Events

Fans reacted quickly to the video, with Carey's son, Moroccan, leaving a comment that read ITS FREAKING TIME YO. The post generated significant engagement across social media platforms, with many users noting the detailed production quality and the clever integration of her new fashion partnership with her musical hints.

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The promotional efforts coincide with Carey's appearance at the Tiffany Blue Book Gala, which was held at the Park Avenue Armory in New York on April sixteen, twenty twenty-six. This high-profile event further solidifies her status in both the music and fashion industries. The combination of her holiday campaign, fashion collaboration, and musical teasers marks a busy and strategically important period for the artist as she prepares for the remainder of the year.