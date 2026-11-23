Mariah Carey addresses rumors about her physical state during the 2026 Christmastime Tour, urging fans to ignore online speculation after a stiff performance in Brazil.

Mariah Carey directly confronted circulating rumors regarding her physical condition during the launch of her 2026 Christmastime Tour in Brazil. The 57-year-old superstar addressed fan anxiety after critics described her stage presence as stiff and concerning during a recent concert. She urged her audience to disregard negative online narratives and stop amplifying unfounded speculation about her well-being.

Confronting Online Rumors at Farmasi Arena

Mariah Carey took the stage at the Farmasi Arena in Rio de Janeiro on Saturday to begin her international holiday run. The singer delivered a clear message to the crowd, stating, Oh, and by the way, don't believe everything you read on the internet. Don't be making me mad now. This intervention followed a viral video clip shared on social media by a fan named felipe, who praised the diva for clapping back at haters. Carey's defiant response aimed to quell growing chatter about her mobility and overall health status.

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Concerns Over Stage Movement and Vocal Clarity

Visitors to the concert noticed Carey moving at a glacial pace across the stage while accompanied by backup dancers. One dancer kept his hands on her at all times as she walked, while others assisted her with a small leg lift. Some social media users compared her demeanor to someone on sedatives, noting that her vocals were difficult to make out due to low-quality audio. The performance sparked immediate debate among attendees about the nature of the production and the singer's physical endurance.

Previous Incidents Fuel Public Speculation

These observations follow a November 17 concert where Carey appeared stiff while performing her hit Fantasy. Prior to that show, fans claimed she was struggling to walk while signing autographs in Brazil. Witnesses reported seeing her clasp a female assistant's arm as she hobbled toward supporters, with many describing her appearance as painful. One concerned fan wrote that needing assistance in such a manner suggests something is not right with the artist.

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Tour Schedule and Future International Stops

Despite the controversy, the 2026 Christmastime Tour continues its global trajectory. After her Brazil stint, Mariah Carey will perform in UK cities including Birmingham, London, and Manchester. The schedule includes a stop in Malta in December before concluding shortly before Christmas. The final concert is set for December 12 in Abu Dhabi, marking the end of this extensive holiday circuit.

Recent Lifestyle Moments and Lighting Controversies

Public interest in Carey's daily life has intensified following a TikTok video of her grocery shopping. The singer appeared confused while picking up Captain Crunch and savoury snacks at a Pavilions store, asking if she really had to pay for her items. This behavior echoed comments she made on the Las Culturistas podcast, where she blasted agonizing lighting. Carey has a known history of sensitivity to fluorescent lights, often bringing her own lighting equipment to venues to ensure her comfort.