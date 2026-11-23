Mariah Carey addresses viral comments from her Rio de Janeiro performance while promoting her global Christmas tour and holiday spirit initiatives.

During a live performance at the Farmasi Arena in Rio de Janeiro on Saturday, November 21, Mariah Carey issued a direct warning to the audience, stating, "Don't be making me mad now." This remark occurred as the global superstar kicked off her annual Christmas Time concert series in Brazil, an event that has since generated significant online attention and viral footage of the singer on stage.

Performance Context and Global Schedule

The concert series is a major annual undertaking for the artist, designed to celebrate the holiday season across multiple international locations. The tour is officially scheduled to run through December 12, extending far beyond the initial Brazilian stop. Following the performance in Rio de Janeiro, Carey is set to take her show to England, Malta, and the United Arab Emirates, ensuring her festive presence is felt in diverse cultural markets.

Also read Mariah Carey Addresses Health Rumors During 2026 Christmastime Tour

Family Dynamics and Public Commentary

The singer's personal life remains a frequent topic of public discussion, particularly regarding her relationship with Nick Cannon and their blended family. Their 15-year-old twins, Moroccan and Monroe Cannon, have recently made headlines for their candid remarks about their father's other ten children. In the trailer for the upcoming Netflix reality show Raising the Cannons, Monroe was heard suggesting to her father that he might have been back with his ex-partner if he had not had so many other kids.

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Philosophy on Holiday Joy and Family

Despite the public scrutiny of her family dynamics, Carey maintains a deep emotional connection to the Christmas season. In a previous interview with magazine in November 2022, she explained that the holidays bring her genuine happiness rather than just a superficial festive image. She contrasted the perceived fairy-tale existence of her life with the reality of her upbringing, describing the ability to transform her life and provide for her children as a source of profound joy and empowerment.

Commercial Holiday Ventures Expansion

Alongside her touring activities, Carey continues to expand her commercial holiday offerings through her themed bars in the United States. These establishments are located in major cities including Atlanta, Chicago, Houston, Los Angeles, New York, and San Diego. The venues offer guests an immersive winter wonderland experience featuring twinkling lights, seasonal decor, and a charming atmosphere designed to celebrate the spirit of the season.