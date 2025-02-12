Mariah Carey, Chubby Checker, Outkast and Phish Lead 2025 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Nominees

Mariah Carey, Chubby Checker, Cyndi Lauper, OutKast and Phish are among the 2025 nominees for induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. The list also includes Bad Company, Joe Cocker, Billy Idol, Joy Division/New Order, Maná, Soundgarden and the White Stripes. Eight of the 14 nominees are first-time candidates. Fans can vote for their favorites on the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame's website.

NEW YORK (AP) — Mariah Carey , Chubby Checker , Cyndi Lauper, OutKast and Phish are some of the 2025 nominees for induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. The Hall revealed the list of 14 performer nominees Wednesday, including Bad Company, Joe Cocker, Billy Idol, Joy Division/New Order, Maná, Soundgarden and the White Stripes. Eight of the 14 nominees are on the ballot for the first time: Bad Company, the Black Crowes, Chubby Checker , Joe Cocker, Billy Idol, Maná, OutKast and Phish .

Two candidates this year — Carey and Checker — have had powerful impacts on the charts and culture. Carey has 19 No. 1 hits on the Billboard Hot 100, a record among solo artists, and Checker brought the Twist to mainstream popularity. The nominees were chosen by an international voting body of more than 1,000 music industry experts. Fans can also vote for their favorite nominees on the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame's website. Voting closes on April 25, 2025. The inductees will be announced in May 2025. The official induction ceremony will take place in November 2025 in Cleveland, Ohio





