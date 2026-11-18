The 2026 Mariah Carey Barbie doll launches on Nov. 18 for $80. This collectible celebrates the singer's iconic Christmas style inspired by All I Want for Christmas Is You.

Mariah Carey and Barbie have collaborated on a new signature collectible doll designed to celebrate the singer's enduring holiday legacy. The 2026 edition is scheduled for release on November 18 for $80. This latest release continues the brand's trend of honoring pop culture icons with high-fidelity fashion figures that appeal to dedicated collectors and casual fans alike.

Holiday Musical Icon Drives Sales

The 2026 Mariah Carey Barbie doll captures the essence of the singer's famous Christmas aesthetic. Released 32 years ago, All I Want for Christmas Is You has grown from a festive pop hit into one of the most recognizable Christmas songs of all time. The track continues to dominate holiday playlists and make its annual return to the top of charts every December. This cultural staying power extends well beyond the music industry, creating a dedicated fanbase that eagerly anticipates Carey's seasonal appearances.

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Every Halloween, the Internet eagerly anticipates the moment Carey officially comes out of hibernation. Fans joke that the singer defrosts at the stroke of midnight on November 1. Now, she is bringing that unmistakable holiday energy to Barbie once again. This collaboration gives fans another reason to celebrate the most wonderful time of the year through tangible merchandise that honors her artistic legacy.

Signature Doll Design Details

The 2026 Mariah Carey Barbie doll features a glittering red gown with a ruched overlay and a dramatic slit. The figure is paired with silver accessories, matching red heels, and glamorous curls. This design closely mirrors Carey's iconic Christmas looks from her music videos and public appearances. The attention to detail ensures that collectors can accurately replicate the singer's festive style in their own collections.

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The previous version of this doll was such a hit that its initial release sold out in less than 24 hours. While fans can still hunt down that original edition from various retailers, this year's new must-have brings the nineties music video aesthetic to life. The 2026 doll is available November 18 for $80 at select retailers. This price point reflects the premium nature of signature collectibles and the high demand for limited-edition figures.

Brand Strategy and Market Impact

The success of previous releases highlights the strong market demand for celebrity-inspired dolls. The rapid sellout of the initial edition demonstrates the effectiveness of limited-time offers and strategic collaborations. Mattel continues to capitalize on the enduring popularity of Mariah Carey's holiday music. This partnership leverages the cultural impact of All I Want for Christmas Is You to drive sales and engagement.

Collectors are encouraged to add the 2023 Mariah Carey Barbie Signature Collectible Doll to their collections. Although the 2026 version is the new release, the brand's history shows a pattern of high demand for these items. The upcoming November 18 launch date provides a clear window for purchases. Retailers are expected to see significant interest from fans eager to secure this highly anticipated figure.