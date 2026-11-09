Mariah Carey Announces 2027 Firefly European Tour Dates

Mariah Carey reveals a nine-show Firefly European tour for summer 2027, featuring stops in Denmark, the U.K., and Italy, with tickets going on sale Friday.

Mariah Carey has officially scheduled a extensive touring block for next year, confirming a nine-show European tour for the summer of 2027. The pop icon shared the specific itinerary for the Firefly Tour on Monday morning, November 9, marking a major return to international stages for the global superstar.

Firefly Tour Schedule and Venues

The European swing will begin on June 24 at Molleparken in Sonderborg, Denmark. Following this opening date, the tour moves to the Powderham Castle Grounds in Exeter, U.K. on June 27. The third stop is confirmed for Cardiff Castle in Cardiff, U.K., scheduled for June 29.

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The itinerary continues into the summer with a July 1 performance at the Blenheim Palace Grounds in Oxfordshire, U.K. Subsequent dates include a show at the Scarborough Open Air Theatre in Scarborough, U.K., and the Jazz Open Stuttgart in Stuttgart, Germany. The European leg also features the Lucca Summer Festival in Lucca, Italy.

Later dates in July include the Francofolies De Spa festival in Spa, Belgium on July 14. The tour will conclude with a final set at the Moon & Stars Festival in Locarno, Switzerland on July 20. These dates represent a comprehensive journey through some of Europe's most iconic music and festival locations.

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Ticket Sales and Social Media Announcement

Mariah Carey revealed the tour details on her Instagram account, addressing her dedicated fanbase directly in the post. She wrote, "Lambs!! Join me next summer on the Firefly tour!! Excited to see all of you in Europe!" The message was accompanied by butterfly and microphone emojis to celebrate the announcement.

She confirmed that tickets go on sale this Friday, urging fans to be ready to purchase passes for the upcoming summer dates. A general onsale for the dates will open at 9 a.m. on Friday. This announcement follows her recent holiday video campaign, where she wore a bedazzled Santa jumpsuit with "All I Want For Christmas Is You" playing in the background.

Her caption on that recent post read, "IT'S TIME!!!!" Her son, Moroccan Carey, commented on the post with, "ITS FREAKING TIME YO." This social media push signals the start of her promotional cycle for both the holiday season and the subsequent summer tour.

Chart Success and Recent Performance History

Alongside the tour news, Mariah Carey's album Thriller reached the highest rank on the Billboard 200 Albums Chart in more than 40 years. This achievement places the legendary singer's work in a historic context, highlighting her enduring relevance in the music industry. The album debuted at No. 7 on the Billboard 200, securing her 19th top 10 LP overall on the album tally.

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The success of Thriller underscores the lasting impact of her discography. This chart performance coincides with her active touring schedule, demonstrating her ability to draw massive audiences across different genres and eras. The Firefly Tour represents a significant opportunity for fans to experience her live performances in major European cities.

Legacy and Future Concert Plans

Mariah Carey's most recent concert run concluded last December. She ended her Christmastime in Las Vegas residency at Dolby Live at Park MGM in Las Vegas. That residency marked a high point in her holiday touring strategy, which has become a staple of her annual calendar.

The transition from her Las Vegas residency to the 2027 Firefly Tour shows a strategic expansion of her live performances. By announcing these dates early, Carey allows her fans ample time to plan travel and accommodations for the European shows. The Firefly Tour promises to be a major event in the 2027 entertainment calendar, continuing her legacy as one of the most successful recording artists of all time.