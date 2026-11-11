Mariah Carey and Wham! Battle for Holiday Streaming Supremacy

Mariah Carey's 'All I Want for Christmas Is You' faces a tight race against Wham!'s 'Last Christmas' as streaming numbers surge ahead of the holiday season.

Mariah Carey and the late George Michael are locked in an intense digital battle for the top spot on the U.S. holiday music charts this November. As the festive season approaches, data from Luminate reveals that Carey's perennial hit "All I Want for Christmas Is You" holds a microscopic lead over Wham!'s "Last Christmas" in total weekly streams. This competition marks one of the closest races in recent years for streaming dominance during the peak holiday period.

Streaming Numbers Define Holiday Race

Carey's iconic track attracted nearly 9.99 million official on-demand U.S. streams between November 1 and November 7. This figure represents a slight four percent decline compared to the same seven-day window in 2025. Despite the drop, it remains just enough to edge out "Last Christmas," which recorded approximately 9.98 million streams during that identical timeframe. The margin between the two giants is razor-thin, with Brenda Lee's "Rockin' Around the Christmas Tree" trailing significantly behind at 7.38 million streams.

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Wham! Gains Momentum Early

Despite the current deficit, Wham! shows strong early momentum with "Last Christmas" scoring 3.1 million streams over the October 8-9 weekend. This early surge exceeds the 2.9 million streams Carey's song achieved during those same days. Furthermore, "Last Christmas" is the only one of the three major holiday hits to see a significant year-over-year increase, rising seventeen percent from the previous year. This growth coincides with the December release of a concert documentary celebrating George Michael's final tour and the tenth anniversary of his death on Christmas Day.

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Chart Positions Signal Tight Competition

The upcoming Billboard Hot 100 chart dated November 14 will likely reflect this intense rivalry. Preliminary projections suggest "Last Christmas" may climb from number thirty-seven to number thirty-nine, potentially overtaking Carey's song which sits at number thirty-eight. Fans and industry analysts are watching closely to see if Wham! can secure its first-ever week at number one or if Carey will maintain her dominant hold on the holiday charts since 2019. The outcome hinges on consumer behavior in the final weeks before Christmas.

Other Viral Hits Surge Amidst Politics

While the holiday race dominates headlines, other artists are experiencing massive streaming boosts driven by cultural events and social media trends. Former Tejano star Emilio Pulido saw a two hundred eleven percent increase in streams following his election victory in Texas. His 1996 hit "Desvelado" alone garnered 2.1 million streams in three days. Meanwhile, JT's "Stolen From Each Other" exploded with a nineteen hundred twenty-one percent jump due to viral TikTok usage, ranking number one on the platform's Top 50 chart.