Mariah Carey secures a historic Billboard Hot 100 milestone while new albums from K-pop and country artists claim top spots in latest weekly rankings.

On November 21, the latest Billboard rankings revealed the intense commercial impact of the holiday season. Data from Luminate, reflecting the measurement week of November 6-12, showed Christmas classics dominating the upper echelons of the Hot 100. Mariah Carey's 1994 hit "All I Want for Christmas Is You" climbed to No. 18, up from No. 39, while Brenda Lee's "Rockin' Around the Christmas Tree" re-entered at No. 30. Ariana Grande's "Santa Tell Me" and Andy Williams' "It's the Most Wonderful Time of the Year" also secured spots at No. 43 and No. 47 respectively.

Holiday Classics Break Chart Records

Wham!'s "Last Christmas" claimed the top ranking among all holiday songs this season. This achievement is particularly significant because the track reached a peak of No. 2 on the Hot 100 last year, trailing only Carey's anthem. Wham! has now tied Carey for the most weeks spent at the No. 1 position, with both songs accumulating 27 weeks at the summit. Carey's single previously held the record with 22 weeks at the top spot before this tie was established.

Also read Billboard 200 Chart Nov 21 2026: Drake Leads With New Album No More Happy Days

K-pop Group NewJeans Leads Albums Chart

In the album sector, the South Korean group NewJeans achieved a major commercial victory. The group secured its fifth World Albums No. 1, its first entry as a Top Album Sales leader, and its third Billboard 200 top 10 placement. This success highlights the sustained global popularity of the act and its ability to convert streaming numbers into tangible album sales in the United States market.

Jack Harlow and Country Artists Gain Airplay

Jack Harlow's 2018 track "Babydoll," which experienced a resurgence on TikTok, became his second Alternative Airplay No. 1. He previously topped that chart in 2019 with "3 Nights," and both hits are featured on his 2018 EP. In the country genre, Australian artist Gracie Geiger saw her debut LP open at No. 8 on the Top Country Albums chart. Geiger demonstrated strong songwriting credentials by writing eight of the twelve tracks on the collection. Additionally, her song "Son of Jolene," featuring Dolly Parton, launched at No. 28 on the country charts.

Advertisement

Dolly Parton and Alanis Morissette Make Historic Entrances

Dolly Parton achieved a rare chart milestone by having two songs appear on the list simultaneously for the first time since 2006. Alongside "Son of Jolene," Parton's track "Torn" debuted at No. 56. "Torn" marked the late legend's first top 40 hit on the chart in nearly two decades. Meanwhile, Alanis Morissette returned to the charts with a version of John Lennon's "Happy Xmas (War Is Over)" on her holiday album. The track debuted on the Adult Contemporary chart at No. 21, representing her highest career entrance on that format since 1997.

Various Artists Secure Adult Contemporary Spots

Demi Lovato also strengthened her presence on the Adult Contemporary chart. A week after earning her first career entry with the song "Mature," Lovato added a second entry. Her rendition of "Last Christmas" debuted at No. 23 on the chart. This rapid double-entry underscores the growing demand for her vocal performances in the adult contemporary radio market during the holiday period.