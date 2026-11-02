Mariah Carey and Bobby Brazier Star in Gucci Christmas Campaign

Mariah Carey and model Bobby Brazier headline Gucci's new festive campaign directed by Harmony Korine, showcasing the brand's holiday collection and butterfly-themed fashion.

Mariah Carey has partnered with British actor and model Bobby Brazier for a new holiday campaign for luxury fashion house Gucci. The festive advertisement features the global pop icon alongside the rising star in a setting designed to highlight the brand's seasonal offerings.

The commercial is set within a lavish hotel where staff are preparing for a high-profile arrival. Carey enters the scene wearing pieces from Gucci's Butterfly special collection, which honors her 1997 album and her long-standing affinity for butterflies. She is seen strutting through the hotel in GG Monogram boots and a fur coat while singing her 1994 hit All I Want For Christmas Is You.

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Carey walks into a suite filled with guests, including Bobby Brazier, who is dressed in a sharp black suit with a matching shirt and tie. Upon seeing the singer, she turns to smile directly at him, creating a warm and celebratory atmosphere that anchors the campaign's visual storytelling. This moment highlights the connection between the two stars in the festive narrative.

The project was directed by filmmaker Harmony Korine, known for his distinct artistic vision in films such as Spring Breakers, Gummo, and The Beach Bum. Korine has an established professional relationship with Gucci, having previously collaborated with the fashion house on the 2019 project Duck Rock. This latest effort continues their creative partnership, blending his cinematic style with the brand's aesthetic.

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Throughout the advertisement, the fashion house showcases its seasonal gift collection. Shimmering versions of the Starlet bag, Gucci duffle, suede Paparazzo bag, Horsebit loafers, Ace sneakers, and Vittoria pumps are prominently displayed throughout the advert to highlight the brand's current inventory to potential consumers. These items are featured alongside the elaborate holiday decor.

Bobby Brazier first made his runway debut at the Dolce & Gabbana Milan Fashion Week show in February 2020 when he was just 16 years old. He recently moved to New York to further his career, building on his experience walking for Gucci during Milan Fashion Week. This appearance marks a significant step in his ascent in the modeling world.

This is not the first major campaign for the brand that Brazier has appeared in. He previously starred alongside supermodel Kate Moss for Gucci's Primavera advert in August. That short film featured Moss lip-syncing to Chris Isaak's Wicked Game on a dance floor where Brazier also appeared as a reveller, showcasing his versatility in different campaign contexts.

Brazier's father, TV host Jeff Brazier, expressed immense pride in his son's accomplishments through social media. Jeff is 47 years old and shares Bobby and his brother Freddie, who is 22, with his late partner Jade Goody. Jade Goody rose to fame as a contestant on the third series of Channel 4 reality show Big Brother in 2002 before passing away in March 2009 at the age of 27 from cervical cancer.

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Jeff posted a tribute on Instagram, writing that walking for Gucci in Milan was one of the most proud dad moments of his life. He noted that it is Bobby's most loved brand and described the experience as a pinch-me moment. He poignantly added that while it will never be fair that Jade does not get to sit immersed in this immeasurable feeling of pride, her amazing genes live on in both her boys.

The TV host thanked Bobby for the fun experience and acknowledged that Jade had spent considerable time shopping at the stores, celebrating her enduring influence on her son's career and style. The campaign highlights the continued support of Brazier's family as he establishes himself alongside industry legends like Carey and Moss.