U.S. Catholic bishops voted to advance Maria Middleton's cause for canonization, potentially making her the first Gen Z saint. The decision follows her battle with a brain tumor and extraordinary faith.

U.S. Catholic bishops have voted to advance the cause for the canonization of Maria Middleton, an 18-year-old from Pennsylvania who died in 2020 after battling an inoperable brain tumor. This procedural milestone brings the teenager one step closer to becoming the first saint from Generation Z, a historic distinction that would place her among the most recent figures in the Church's roster of recognized holy individuals.

Bishops Approve Sainthood Cause

The U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops voted last week to move forward with Middleton's cause for beatification and canonization. The decision came following a petition submitted by Philadelphia Archbishop Nelson Perez, which highlighted the teenager's extraordinary faith during her final months. This vote marks a significant administrative step in the long process of sainthood, requiring the Church to formally examine her life and writings before any miracles can be officially recognized.

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Middleton was diagnosed with a brain tumor at the age of 16, a condition that doctors deemed inoperable. Her mother, Susan Middleton, described the diagnosis as a devastating nightmare and a no-way-out situation. Despite the severity of her illness, Maria continued to live a vibrant life, participating in a mission trip to Uganda while actively battling cancer. Her parents emphasized that her faith was central to her identity and her response to adversity.

Family Recalls Extraordinary Faith

Her father, Brian Middleton, described Maria as a fun-loving teenager who enjoyed dancing, cracked jokes, and adored the music of Taylor Swift. He noted that she cherished her pets and maintained a normal teenage exterior, but behind that facade lay a deep religious devotion. Brian shared that her favorite quote was that you do not have to be weird to be holy. This sentiment reflects her belief that virtue was accessible to everyone in their daily lives.

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After Maria's death, her parents discovered a collection of her writings that provided further insight into her spiritual journey. Among these notes were the two words she had written shortly before passing away: Think hope. This phrase later became the title of a book detailing her life and legacy. The family has been supported by prayers from people around the world, which they attribute to her intercession even before the formal canonization process began.

Global Pilgrimage to Shrine Site

Six years after her death, visitors from across the globe continue to travel to her grave at the Shrine of Our Lady of Czestochowa in Pennsylvania. The site has become a destination for those seeking spiritual comfort or inspiration from Maria's example. The ongoing pilgrimage to her resting place underscores the enduring impact of her life on believers and observers alike.

Local churches have posted notices asking individuals with stories about Maria to come forward ahead of the formal inquiry. These testimonies are part of the evidence-gathering phase that the Church requires to assess the authenticity of a candidate's virtue. The family expressed that they are living in a space between heaven and earth as they process the possibility of their daughter being recognized as a saint.

Context of First Gen Z Saint

If the canonization process succeeds, Maria Middleton would become the first saint from Generation Z. She would follow Carlo Acutis, who was recently recognized as the Catholic Church's first Millennial saint. Acutis was born in Westminster on May 3, 1991, to a wealthy family before they moved back to Milan. His sainthood required the confirmation of two miracles, which set a precedent for how the Church evaluates recent figures.

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The first miracle attributed to Carlo Acutis occurred in 2020 and involved the curing of a child's pancreatic disease in Brazil. A mother prayed to Acutis and kissed a clothing relic of his, after which her son recovered completely. The second miracle was recognized in 2024, involving a Costa Rican woman in Italy who suffered a brain hemorrhage after falling off a bicycle. She recovered fully after her mother prayed at Acutis's tomb in Assisi.

More than a million people have made pilgrimages to Assisi, where Carlo's body lies in a glass tomb dressed in a tracksuit. Acutis was known for his kindness to bullied children and homeless people, despite his parents not being particularly devout. His life serves as a parallel to Maria Middleton, illustrating how the Church identifies holiness in young people who integrate faith into everyday actions. Middleton would become the fourth American-born saint if her cause is confirmed by the Vatican.