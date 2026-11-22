Maria and Paula Marull achieve major independent theatre success in Buenos Aires with 300000 spectators without TV actors or commercial compromises.

Sisters Maria and Paula Marull have solidified their status as major commercial forces on Buenos Aires' famous Calle Corrientes by successfully attracting nearly 300,000 spectators across 2,800 performances and securing 17 prestigious awards. Their unprecedented achievement stems from a deliberate refusal to compromise their artistic vision for mainstream market demands, proving that independent theatre can thrive without relying on television celebrities. The duo has maintained strict control over their creative products, including maintaining the original length of their lead play, Lo que el rio hace, and rejecting producer suggestions to alter their promotional materials for broader appeal.

Their journey began in the independent circuit, specifically at venues like Espacio Callejón, where they built a loyal following before transitioning to the larger commercial stage of the Astros Theatre. Maria and Paula arrived in Buenos Aires from Rosario at the age of twenty, initially working as actresses before evolving into dramaturgs and directors. This background in self-management provided them with the negotiation leverage necessary to retain creative autonomy when they eventually moved to a 507-seat theatre that offered significantly greater financial potential.

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The cornerstone of their success is Lo que el rio hace, a production that originated as a commission for the Teatro San Martin and premiered in August 2022. The play features a unique narrative structure where the sisters share the character of Amelia, exploring their physical resemblance as twins through a deeply personal lens filled with references to their father and their hometown of Esquina. Despite initial uncertainty following the pandemic, the production quickly sold out, leading to an announcement of a sixth season scheduled for 2027, which will further extend its impressive run of 163,000 spectators.

A critical component of their strategy involves a complete rejection of the traditional commercial theatre formula that prioritizes short formats and star power. When industry insiders suggested adapting their work to fit conventional standards, the Marull sisters declined, betting instead on the strength of their storytelling and the loyalty of their audience. This decision defies the common assumption that popular television actors are essential for filling seats, demonstrating that audience engagement can be sustained through artistic authenticity and consistent branding.

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The growth of their repertoire was driven almost entirely by organic word of mouth rather than paid advertising campaigns, creating a dedicated fanbase that values their specific narrative style. Paula Marull compares this dynamic to readers following an author, where fans actively seek out subsequent works from creators they trust. This behavior has transformed their catalogue into a cohesive body of work, with the Astros Theatre capitalizing on this trend by making all their previous productions available to the public, thereby increasing the visibility of older plays.

La Pilarcita, another major success in their repertoire, has already run for twelve seasons and attracted 91,739 spectators, earning a Martin Fierro award for Best Author for Maria Marull in 2024. The play is now set to make its international debut in Mexico in February, marking a significant expansion of their audience base beyond Argentina. This move represents the first concrete international projection for their repertoire, testing whether their intimate, everyday language can resonate with global audiences.

Other works in their catalogue, including Yo no duermo la siesta, Vuelve, and Hidalgo, have also benefited from this renewed interest, with previous titles finding new audiences years after their initial premieres. The success of these plays highlights the value of a durable repertoire and the importance of maintaining creative control in a commercialized landscape. As they prepare for the 2027 season and international tours, the Marull sisters continue to challenge the assumption that high production costs and celebrity involvement are prerequisites for box office success.

Their model offers a compelling counter-narrative to traditional theatre management, suggesting that intimate, poetic language and consistent artistic branding can generate significant revenue without the need for massive marketing budgets. This approach challenges the industry to reconsider how it values audience loyalty and the long-term potential of independent artistry. The sisters remain a testament to the power of creative integrity, proving that audiences are willing to return to the theatre for genuine, unadulterated artistic experiences in an era dominated by digital content.