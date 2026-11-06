Marhals Replaces SEAL Team as Taylor Sheridan's Procedural Hit

Taylor Sheridan's new CBS series Marshals serves as the definitive procedural successor to SEAL Team, blending military intensity with Western drama under showrunner Spencer Hudnut.

While the CBS military drama Seal Team concluded its seven-season run in 2024, viewers seeking a similar procedural experience have found a compelling alternative in Taylor Sheridan's expanding universe. The departure of David Boreanaz, who starred as Master Chief Special Warfare Operator Jason Hayes from 2017 until the series finale, left a significant void in network television for high-stakes law enforcement and military narratives. Sheridan has stepped in to fill this gap with his latest addition to the Yellowstone franchise, a series that captures the same intense, team-based dynamic that defined Boreanaz's hit show.

David Boreanaz has maintained an impressive unbroken network television run since 1997, starting with his role as Angel in Buffy the Vampire Slayer and continuing through the spin-off Angel and the twelve-season run of Bones. After his long tenure as Hayes on Seal Team ended, he transitioned to rebooting The Rockford Files, but Sheridan has effectively provided a replacement that aligns with the same audience demographic. The new series, titled Marshals, centers on the character of Kayce Dutton and offers a procedural structure that mirrors the tactical precision and team cohesion found in Seal Team.

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Spencer Hudnut Takes The Reins

Spencer Hudnut serves as the showrunner for Marshals, taking over the creative helm from Taylor Sheridan. This transition makes strategic sense given Sheridan's current workload, which includes overseeing eleven seasons of various television projects. His portfolio has expanded significantly since Yellowstone became a breakout success in 2018, encompassing the original series, the prequels 1883 and 1923, the upcoming 1944, as well as standalone dramas like Mayor of Kingstown, Tulsa King, its spinoff Frisco King, The Madison, and the spy series Lioness.

By handing the reins of the CBS procedural to Hudnut, the production ensures that the show maintains a consistent tone with its predecessors while adopting the structural elements familiar to fans of military and police dramas. Hudnut's involvement bridges the gap between the soapy, family-centric drama of the original Yellowstone and the ensemble-driven, action-oriented format of Seal Team. This shift allows the series to explore law enforcement procedures with the same rigor and attention to detail that made Boreanaz's series a standout on the network.

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Shifting From Soapy Drama To Action Procedural

Marshals transforms the narrative focus from the internal power struggles of the Dutton family to the life-or-death situations faced by US Marshals. The series follows Kayce Dutton's decision to join the US Marshals Service following the death of his wife, Monica, marking a stark departure from the original show where the family actively fought and flouted the law. This change positions Kayce as a complex antihero with a military background, echoing the character dynamics seen in Seal Team and other law enforcement franchises.

The new series adopts a darker, R-rated tone reminiscent of 1980s Western melodramas but filters it through the lens of modern procedural storytelling. Unlike the original Yellowstone, which functioned as a soap opera centered on Beth and Rip Dutton's power struggles at the ranch, Marshals focuses on a group of officers working together in high-pressure scenarios. The show retains the Yellowstone flavor by keeping Kayce Dutton as the primary focus, often dedicating more screen time to his strained relationship with his son, Tate, than to his colleagues.

This narrative choice ensures that Marshals remains a true successor to the Yellowstone universe while appealing to fans of procedural dramas. The series blends the emotional depth and family conflicts of Sheridan's original hit with the tactical action and team dynamics of Seal Team. By centering on a veteran navigating the legal and moral complexities of federal law enforcement, the show offers a unique hybrid that satisfies viewers looking for both character-driven drama and high-stakes procedural action on CBS.