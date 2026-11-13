Margot Robbie To Star In Next Film From 'The Drama' Director

Margot Robbie is set to star in the A24 pic 'The Week of Pain' directed by Kristopher Borgli

Daisy Ridley, Darren Criss, Travis Fimmel & Judy Greer Join Catherine Zeta-Jones In Tate Taylor’s Marriage Counselor Thriller ‘Cupid’; Filming Underway — AFMisn’t looking to slow down anytime soon as sources tell Deadline she is set to star in the A24 and Square Peg picon board to direct.

A24 will finance and produce the pic with Lars Knudsen and Ari Aster’s Square Peg producing along with Dilemma Films and LuckyChap. Borgli also penned the script. As with any Borgli and Square Peg project, plot details are being kept under wraps. The project reunites Borgli with the studio & Square Peg following the success of, which A24 released earlier this year.

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The film stars Zendaya and Robert Pattinson and became one of the studios biggest films of 2024 grossing $134 million at he worldwide box-office. He had also previously directedRobbie has been a fan of Borgli’s work for some time and began discussing her potentially starring in his next project for some time and recently committed to shoot the film sometime in 2027.. The film also starred Jacob Elordi and grossed $240 million at the worldwide box-office.

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Next up, she is set to star opposite Bradley Cooper in theRobbie is repped by CAA, Entertainment 360 and Aran Michael Management and attorney Jeff Bernstein. Borgli is repped by UTA.

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