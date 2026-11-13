Margot Robbie to Star in New Borgli Film for A24 Starting 2027

Margot Robbie will produce and star in a new film directed by Johnnie A. Borgli for A24, entering production in 2027 through her LuckyChap Entertainment banner.

Margot Robbie has officially signed on to star in a highly anticipated upcoming project helmed by director Johnnie A. Borgli, marking a significant collaboration between the actress and the acclaimed filmmaker. The production is scheduled to begin principal photography in 2027, with details regarding the specific plot remain tightly guarded by the studio and the production team.

The Core Production Details and Timeline

The new film, which will serve as Robbie's first acting role for the independent studio A24, represents a strategic alignment of talent and creative vision. While the narrative specifics are currently kept under wraps, the timeline is clear as the project is set to enter full production in 2027. This schedule allows ample time for pre-production preparations and script development, ensuring that the final product meets the high standards associated with all parties involved.

Also read Margot Robbie's Range: From The Big Short to Barbie

This upcoming venture is not merely an acting gig for Robbie; it is a comprehensive production effort driven by her established company. Her own LuckyChap Entertainment is listed as one of the primary production companies, working in tandem with Dilemma Films to bring this project to life. This dual-production model highlights the growing influence of Robbie's company in shaping high-profile cinematic releases.

Borgli's Success and Robbie's Industry Standing

Johnnie A. Borgli enters this collaboration with a strong track record of critical and commercial success. His previous two feature films, The Drama and Dream Scenario, were both collaborations with Square Peg, his regular production partner. These projects have solidified his reputation in the industry, with The Drama specifically emerging as a box office hit. The latter grossed over $134 million worldwide and received mostly positive reviews from critics and audiences alike.

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Margot Robbie's enthusiasm for working with Borgli appears to be mutual and long-standing. Reports indicate that Robbie has been a dedicated fan of Borgli's work for quite some time. She was reportedly enthusiastic about clearing her professional schedule to commit to this project next year, demonstrating her prioritization of the film despite her busy calendar of other commitments.

Robbie's Production Legacy and Accolades

Robbie's involvement in this project continues her trajectory as a powerful force in both acting and producing. She founded LuckyChap Entertainment over a decade ago, specifically to produce several female-focused projects that highlight diverse stories and characters. Her producing credits through the company include highly successful and acclaimed titles such as I, Tonya, Birds of Prey, Barbie, and Saltburn.

Beyond her production achievements, Robbie maintains a formidable presence as an award-winning actress. She has won several accolades for her on-screen performances, including two Best Actress nominations at the Academy Awards. She also received another Academy Award nomination as Best Supporting Actress, further cementing her status as a top-tier talent in Hollywood. Her upcoming film slate includes various projects in development, but this Borgli collaboration stands out as a major entry.

Strategic Implications for A24 and the Market

This announcement holds particular significance for A24, as it marks Robbie's first film as an actor for the studio. The partnership suggests a deepening relationship between the actress and the indie giant, potentially leading to further collaborations in the future. The film has yet to receive a specific release date, leaving the marketing and distribution strategy to be determined as the production moves forward.

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The involvement of major players like LuckyChap Entertainment and Dilemma Films ensures that the project will have substantial resources and industry backing. As the film industry continues to evolve, partnerships that combine star power with creative direction, such as this one between Robbie and Borgli, are likely to set new benchmarks for independent film productions. Fans and industry observers will be watching closely as the project progresses toward its 2027 production start date.