Margot Robbie's Jane Clayton Legacy in the Tarzan Franchise

Margot Robbie's portrayal of Jane Clayton in David Yates' film highlights a century-long cinematic tradition. This article explores her performance and the character's enduring legacy in Hollywood media.

Margot Robbie delivered a standout performance as Jane Clayton in the 2016 film Tarzan, a role that connects her to a century-old Hollywood tradition of bringing the iconic character's companion to life. Despite the movie receiving mixed reviews for its pacing and special effects, critics widely acknowledged that Robbie and her co-stars provided the strongest elements of the production.

Robbie Delivers Standout Role in Tarzan

Robbie's portrayal of Jane Clayton distinguished itself by presenting a proactive, feisty heroine rather than a passive victim. Unlike earlier iterations where the character was simply an everyday woman dragged into the wild, this version of Jane was already Tarzan's wife when the plot unfolded. Her character's strength and resilience were central to the narrative, allowing Robbie to showcase her versatility beyond her breakout fame.

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Historical Context of the Jane Character

The character of Jane has been a staple in media for nearly a hundred years, originating from Edgar Rice Burroughs' novels that began in 1912. The first appearance of Jane in film occurred in the silent era, with Enid Markey playing the role before various actresses took on the part through the mid-twentieth century. Notable performers included Karla Schramm, Louise Lorraine, Dorothy Dunbar, and Natalie King in the 1930s.

Maureen O'Sullivan Sets the Standard

Maureen O'Sullivan is widely regarded by critics and fans alike as the definitive Jane, having portrayed the character in six films starting in 1932 over the course of a decade. Her tenure established a precedent for the role that subsequent actors have struggled to match. Other notable actresses who played Jane in the decades following O'Sullivan's success included Brenda Joyce, Vanessa Brown, Virginia Huston, Dorothy Hart, Eva Brent, and Joanna Barnes.

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Modern Interpretations and Recent Cast

As the franchise moved into the modern era, different actresses brought new interpretations to the character. Bo Derek and Andie MacDowell portrayed Jane in productions during the 1980s. Disney's animated feature from 1999 introduced the character to a new generation, with Minnie Driver providing the voice for the animated Jane. More recently, Olivia d'Abo and Spencer Locke have also taken on the role in various film adaptations.

Comparing Performances Across Decades

While Margot Robbie is often remembered for roles such as Harley Quinn, Tonya Harding, Sharon Tate, Barbie, and Naomi Lapaglia, her performance as Jane Clayton remains a significant entry in the long history of the Tarzan franchise. David Yates directed the 2016 film, which featured Alexander Skarsgård as John Clayton, also known as Tarzan. The plot saw Tarzan returning to his wild roots after a corrupt British envoy disrupted his peaceful life with Jane. Robbie's Jane was taken hostage, serving as the catalyst for Tarzan's transformation, a storyline that highlighted her unique strength compared to other versions of the character.